“The best coach I’ve ever had”: Phillip Danault heaps praise on Martin St-Louis

Marc-Olivier Cook
“The best coach I’ve ever had”: Phillip Danault heaps praise on Martin St-Louis
Credit: NHL.com

When he was hired by the Canadiens, there were doubts about Martin St-Louis.

After all, we were talking about a guy with no experience as a head coach in the National Hockey League… 

But since taking the job, it's become clear that he's one of the top coaches in the Bettman era. The players love his approach, and you can see that in the Canadiens' current playoff run.

After the Habs' win last night, Phillip Danault heaped praise on his coach. The Quebec native—who has played under several top-tier coaches—mentioned that Martin St-Louis is probably the best coach he's had since the start of his career because he's always one step ahead of the other coaches.

And that speaks volumes about the work St-Louis is doing with the Montreal club.

Danault has, after all, been coached by Joel Quenneville, Michel Therrien, Claude Julien, Dominique Ducharme, Todd McLellan, and Jim Hiller. These aren't just any coaches…

Martin St-Louis is building quite a reputation for himself.

In the first round, he eliminated Jon Cooper… who is one of the best coaches in the National Hockey League. In the second round, he sent Lindy Ruff packing… who, for his part, has a wealth of NHL experience.

And he did all that by outperforming Cooper and Ruff from behind his team's bench. He made better decisions, he adjusted his system when things weren't working as well, and that's why the Canadiens players trust him too.

That's why you hear a guy like Phillip Danault say that St-Louis is the best coach he's had since the start of his career. 

It's special, too, because Martin St-Louis is growing with his group. He's improving with every game (just like the team is), and we can see his progress as a coach as well.

That's a good thing, because it means the Canadiens are being managed the right way. And we know that this approach can make a big impact in the world of sports.


In a nutshell

– Well done.

– Ouch.

– What sad news.

– There you go.

– Oh really?

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