A Boeing 737 full of CH fans is heading to Carolina tomorrow for the game

Traveling to North Carolina to see a Canadiens game can be a hassle.

Just ask Jean Trudel… who had to find another solution after his Air Canada flight was canceled. He had to pay $1,600 for a flight to get to Raleigh for the first game of the series, which is pretty steep.

Usually, a direct flight from Montreal to Raleigh costs between $1,100 and $1,200, depending on seat availability…

Air Canada tickets for $1,600 to see the Habs in North Carolinahttps://t.co/DwTEsocuEp — TVA Nouvelles (@tvanouvelles) May 22, 2026

But anyway.

Dany Gagnon, the head of Chrono Aviation, had another idea: why not fill an entire plane with Canadiens fans to go see Game #2 in North Carolina tomorrow night?

At first glance, the idea might seem pretty ambitious. But…

But that's exactly what he was able to do in collaboration with the travel agency Laurier Du Vallon.

For $1,950 per person ($1,600 before taxes), fans participating in the event get a round-trip plane ticket, a ticket to Game 2, and a bus ride between Raleigh Airport and the Hurricanes' arena.

The plane leaves tomorrow morning from Montreal, it'll stop in Quebec City to pick up fans… and then, it's off to Carolina. I spoke to Dany Gagnon earlier on the phone and he told me this:

It's the trip of a lifetime […] We want to bring the biggest delegation of Canadiens fans to Carolina for Game #2! – Dany Gagnon

It's a really cool idea.

Sure, it's a bit pricey… but hey. Dany's right: it's the trip of a lifetime, and he's managed to find enough fans to make the project work. Tomorrow night on TV, we might very well see several Canadiens fans in the Canes' arena!

The fans will be making a round trip from Montreal to Carolina since they'll be flying back to Quebec after the game. I don't know if you know anyone who's part of this… but if you do, tell them to enjoy it!

Because it's sure to be an unforgettable experience for those attending the game (and on the plane)!

In a nutshell

– Note.

Ivan Jaime will not be returning to the #CFMTL after the break. He trained with the team this morning, but it's not yet clear whether he made the flight to Washington. From what I understand, it's mainly a matter of profile and “fit”… https://t.co/xQnv4GhRuJ — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 22, 2026

– Highlights from Canada's game today.

| Dylan Cozens, Emmitt Finnie, and Denton Mateychuk scored in 's 3-1 win over at #MensWorlds. | Dylan Cozens, Emmitt Finnie, and Denton Mateychuk scored in 's 3-1 win over at #MensWorlds. pic.twitter.com/ctWFsh8wno — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 22, 2026

– That's true.

“Everyone wants to produce or make a difference.” – Kaiden Guhle Read ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/r4BzyMBxuM — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 22, 2026

– Yeah.