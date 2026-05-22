Trade rumors: Brady Tkachuk’s name is not being mentioned

Raphael Simard
Trade rumors: Brady Tkachuk’s name is not being mentioned
Credit: x @GinoHard_

Brady Tkachuk didn't have a particularly successful season. He won a gold medal at the Olympics with the U.S. team.

His comments about Canada, his father's appearance on his podcast, and his absence in the first round against the Hurricanes are all strong reasons to believe he'll be traded this summer.

But Frank Seravalli (Frankly Hockey) didn't include him on his preliminary list of potential trade candidates.

The reporter spoke with league officials who, in turn, spoke with Steve Staios, and the Sens captain's name did not come up in the discussions.

He may be more rooted in Ottawa than we think. After all, he has a contract worth just over eight million dollars for the next two seasons. Although I really believed in a trade to Florida to join his brother.

Of course, things change quickly in the NHL and the American could be traded this summer, but let's just say that for now, it's not likely.

In addition to failing to score a point in four games against the Hurricanes (he was a non-factor in the 2026 playoffs), Tkachuk tallied 59 points in 60 games this season. That's not enough for a player of his caliber.

No one has ever doubted his talent or his presence in the locker room. His behavior off the ice may be what sends him out of Ottawa.

To be continued.


In a nutshell

– To be continued.

– Yes.

– It's going to take more for the officials to raise their arms.

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