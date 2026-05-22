Trade rumors: Brady Tkachuk’s name is not being mentioned

Brady Tkachuk didn't have a particularly successful season. He won a gold medal at the Olympics with the U.S. team.

His comments about Canada, his father's appearance on his podcast, and his absence in the first round against the Hurricanes are all strong reasons to believe he'll be traded this summer.

But Frank Seravalli (Frankly Hockey) didn't include him on his preliminary list of potential trade candidates.

#Leafs Morgan Rielly leads our first Trade Targets board of the offseason. Six goalies on the board, including #LGRW Sebastian Cossa. A pair of young forwards. Impact defensemen. Buckle up. A most interesting offseason beckons:https://t.co/jSq7fvk3kL — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 21, 2026

The reporter spoke with league officials who, in turn, spoke with Steve Staios, and the Sens captain's name did not come up in the discussions.

He may be more rooted in Ottawa than we think. After all, he has a contract worth just over eight million dollars for the next two seasons. Although I really believed in a trade to Florida to join his brother.

Frank Seravalli: I don't have Brady Tkachuk on my [trade] board, I've checked in with a few managers…some specifically who have asked Steve Staios…Brady Tkachuk's name has not come up at all – Frankly Hockey (5/20) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 22, 2026

Of course, things change quickly in the NHL and the American could be traded this summer, but let's just say that for now, it's not likely.

In addition to failing to score a point in four games against the Hurricanes (he was a non-factor in the 2026 playoffs), Tkachuk tallied 59 points in 60 games this season. That's not enough for a player of his caliber.

No one has ever doubted his talent or his presence in the locker room. His behavior off the ice may be what sends him out of Ottawa.

To be continued.

In a nutshell

– To be continued.

David Pagnotta: Re Maple Leafs: I believe at the end of the day they're gonna go with a younger coach – Morning Cuppa Hockey (5/20) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 22, 2026

– Yes.

Carrier has taken his game to the next level during these playoffs, much to the delight of his teammates and coaches with the Canadiens The article by @JFChaumontLNH: https://t.co/i3BJA76XLf pic.twitter.com/008K4yGcn9 — NHL (@NHL_FR) May 22, 2026

– It's going to take more for the officials to raise their arms.