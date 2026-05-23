F1 forces the Hurricanes to relocate ahead of their move to Montreal

The city of Montreal is currently in the midst of an absolutely incredible sports weekend.

The Montreal Canadiens will play a playoff game tonight in the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Montreal Formula 1 Grand Prix is currently taking place all weekend.

It's an extremely exciting and enticing combination for anyone in Montreal right now.

Well, almost everyone, since there are some losers in this crazy weekend in the Quebec metropolis.

Indeed, the losers are the Carolina Hurricanes, who will travel to Montreal for Games #3 and #4 on Monday and Wednesday at the Bell Centre.

Well, due to the Formula 1 Grand Prix and the tourist attraction it represents, no downtown hotel was able to accommodate the Hurricanes this Sunday night.

Rod Brind'Amour's squad was therefore forced to relocate upon their arrival in Montreal.

Finding a hotel in the city turned out to be a nearly impossible task Here's why https://t.co/4Wbvdss1l6 pic.twitter.com/V7TYvqmYYO — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 22, 2026

In fact, the Hurricanes will be staying far from downtown, as the first available hotel for them this Sunday is located near Pierre-Elliot Trudeau Airport.

However, starting the very next day, the Hurricanes will be able to stay at a downtown hotel, by which time most of the people who came for the Grand Prix will have left.

The inconvenience isn't that significant, but it would have been quite a hassle if the Montreal Canadiens had won in six games against the Buffalo Sabres.

NHL officials were actually quite pleased that the Sabres forced a Game 7, as this avoided having to play the first two games in Montreal on Saturday and Monday instead of Monday and Wednesday.

With a game at the Bell Centre tonight, the Hurricanes wouldn't even have had a chance to sleep downtown because of the Grand Prix.

They would have had to stay near the airport for the entire weekend, and let's just say that with a game at the Bell Centre tonight at the same time as the Grand Prix, it would have been total chaos.

Anyway, let's see if this affects the Hurricanes, and above all, let's see starting tonight whether they'll arrive in Montreal trailing 0-2 or tied 1-1 in the series.

In a Nutshell

– A loss that really hurts the Avalanche.

– Indeed.

There are organizations in the rest of Canada that should take a cue from the @Canes https://t.co/ao8gMXbL3n — Rachid (@Rachid_I) May 23, 2026

– Wow.

Making their mark in the history of the Wall of Champions #F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/w0HZMtd7pj — Formula 1 (@F1) May 23, 2026

– Serves him right.