Connor McDavid: “This is the Oilers’ last chance”

The Edmonton Oilers have come close to winning the Stanley Cup two years in a row. Last year, things took a turn for the worse with an early first-round elimination following a poor second half of the season.

The pressure will be very high again this year in the Alberta city, especially since Connor McDavid will have only one season remaining on his contract at the end of the upcoming season.

Is this the Oilers' last chance to win the Stanley Cup with McDavid? The question is being asked, and according to Marco D'Amico, it's a possibility. He discussed it on BPM Sports.

In your opinion, do the Oilers have the team to win the Stanley Cup this year? pic.twitter.com/K2HAAT0AAP — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 22, 2026

“It's as simple as this: if he doesn't win a Stanley Cup next season, I don't see Connor McDavid as an Edmonton Oiler in 2027–2028. I think this is the Oilers' last chance.” — Marco D'Amico

The columnist added that he doesn't see the Oilers being eliminated in the playoffs without it having consequences. The Alberta team would then need to maximize the value of its assets in order to build for the future.

It's hard to disagree with D'Amico, but I'd add a caveat. If the Oilers have a long, promising run without winning the Cup, McDavid might be tempted to extend his time in Edmonton beyond his current contract.

For me, the key is for the team to significantly improve defensively to convince its captain that it can win a Stanley Cup within the next four or five years. I believe that's their biggest weakness, and that's precisely where McDavid wants to see progress.

The Oilers acquired Frederik Andersen from the Carolina Hurricanes to address their goaltending issues, but it's the defensive unit as a whole that will need to step up. Otherwise, it risks looking a lot like what the Toronto Maple Leafs went through when Andersen was their goaltender.