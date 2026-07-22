Tom Dundon Is Already Rubbing His New Franchise the Wrong Way

Tom Dundon isn't a good landlord. He's not the type to reach for his checkbook right away, but when he wins, he'll take all the credit.

To him and his family.

Fair or Foul: Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon had his entire family's names engraved on the Stanley Cup before those of the players and staff pic.twitter.com/Qqb7I2qLPe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 9, 2026

The Hurricanes' owner has just acquired another franchise: the Portland Trail Blazers of the NBA.

And let's just say it's not off to a good start. He's already alienated his new franchise with his controversial decisions. According to a Forbes article, he decided to make numerous cuts, which didn't sit well with longtime analyst Michael Holton.

In fact, he's left. The team's statisticians—Tom Haberstroh, Neil Everett, and Jamie Hudson—have followed suit.

Dundon bought the basketball franchise in March 2026. He owns 80% of it. By 2028, he'll buy the remaining 20%.

Let's just say this isn't off to a great start. But hey, he owns the club, so he can do whatever he wants…

In addition to cutting 70 executive positions, the TV production team has been downsized, which will greatly affect the quality of the television broadcast. There have also been significant pay cuts and non-renewed contracts. The future of commentators Kevin Calabro and Travis Demers is therefore in jeopardy.

In a Nutshell

– The Sox's winning streak is in jeopardy.

Hot start for Baltimore : Orioles vs. Red Sox live on SN1 or stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/o5tD4d16zA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 22, 2026

– Good news.

Quebec rising star David Gabriel Georges signs with Tennesseehttps://t.co/fdRr10xZwi — RDS (@RDSca) July 22, 2026

– He's getting closer to a return.