The CH will be in Toronto for Carey Price’s induction into the Hall of Fame

On June 22, we learned that Carey Price will be officially inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Brian Burke, Patrice Bergeron, Cindy Curley, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk, and Price will be inducted in Toronto in November. On the 7th of that month, they'll take part in the traditional ceremonial faceoff at Scotiabank Arena.

And on that very night, guess who will be in town? The Canadiens. Karine Hains of The Hockey News reported this interesting tidbit.

And as noted in her article (THN), the schedule is favorable for the Habs.

The future Hall of Famers will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Monday, November 9. On that day, the CH players won't be in action. So some of them will be able to attend the ceremony.

Among the team's active players, only Phillip Danault, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Jake Evans, and Josh Anderson have played alongside Price. The future Hall of Famers will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Monday, November 9. We might see them in Toronto from Saturday through Monday, then.

On Tuesday, #31 could be honored at the Bell Centre, as the Habs host the Minnesota Wild. As Hains points out in his article, all players on the team who are inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame are automatically added to the team's Ring of Honor.

Typically, the organization celebrates this induction a few days later. When Shea Weber was inducted into the Hall of Fame, he was honored at the Bell Centre five days later.

The Habs goaltender will become the 62nd member of the organization's Ring of Honor.

Quick Notes

– Good question.

What will Josh Anderson's role be for the Montreal Canadiens in 2026-27? #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast Written by: @NickLariviere25 https://t.co/FOQrmbNwAn — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 22, 2026

– Shane Wright has the Penguins intrigued.

Josh Yohe: Two different sources within the Penguins' organization…told me that general manager Kyle Dubas and the front office are intrigued by Shane Wright – The Athletic (7/20) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 22, 2026

– Yeah.

The Huberdeau-Tkachuk trade: for better or for worsehttps://t.co/oBcaGwHsjf — RDS (@RDSca) July 22, 2026

– One to watch.

GM Steve Staios is looking to add a “pure sniper” to the Senators' roster. Is recently-signed Jason Robertson the right target for Ottawa? If not, then who? pic.twitter.com/t9iDFxpiQK — BarDown (@BarDown) July 22, 2026

– He's always been confident.