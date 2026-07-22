Mitch Marner: “He was never protected by the Maple Leafs”

Mitch Marner was traded a year ago from the Maple Leafs to the Golden Knights, but he's still the talk of the Town.

After promising to reveal the inside story of his final days in Toronto if he won the Stanley Cup, his agent has now opened up about the whole situation.

Darren Ferris addressed the issue on the PuckPedia podcast. He places the blame on the Maple Leafs.

“He was never protected by his organization.” Darren Ferris on Mitch Marner's tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs. From starting out with no performance bonuses in his entry-level contract to how he became the playoff scapegoat. Full episode for your commute home below pic.twitter.com/YkQ5Fip1pU — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 22, 2026

“He gave his all for his team. He was never protected by his organization. He enjoys Vegas; his mind is clear, and he's able to focus on hockey.” – Darren Ferris

According to his agent, it all started during his entry-level contract when the Leafs didn't want him to have any performance bonuses. Under pressure, Marner reportedly agreed to sign.

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Tom Dundon Is Already Rubbing His New Franchise the Wrong Way It's clear there has been friction between Marner and the Leafs' organization from the start, but how much of the blame can actually be placed on the Leafs? It's hard to say. I don't know how Toronto could have protected him when his playoff performances have fallen short for several seasons. In 2021, against the Canadiens in particular, he did more harm than good to the Leafs. Besides, he wasn't the only one who was thrown under the bus; we shouldn't forget that. Fans are very passionate in the City of Kings, just as they are in Montreal. We know that, but the organization can't help it. I think Marner also bears some of the blame, and that in the end, it just didn't work out.

In Brief

– The Red Sox are on fire.

An 80-year-old record | The Red Sox have won 15 straight games https://t.co/BtP0cEO4bb — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) July 23, 2026

– Very funny!

– He could be the Islanders' next captain.