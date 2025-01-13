Samuel Montembeault has a new mask and it is stunning.Marc-Olivier Cook
The goalie hasn’t had many bad games since the beginning of the campaign and when he’s on the ice, the Canadiens have a chance to win.
It’s no wonder he was named to the Canadian team for the 4 Nations Face-Off.
But even though things are going well, the Québécois decided to change his mask.
You don’t see that often in the middle of the season in the NHL because goalies are strange creatures. They like to keep the same mask if they’re having success.
That said, it must be noted: Montembeault’s new mask is simply stunning.
On one side, we see the goalie masks worn by Ken Dryden… And on the other side, we see the goalie masks worn by Jacques Plante.
@jboairbrush NEW MASK ALERT!! Painted for Sam Montembeault and the @Canadiens Montréal !! This is a cyborg made from old school goalie masks design! Hope ya dig it! #goalie #goaliemask #art #airbrush #nhl #hockey ♬ original sound – Jordon Bourgeault
Of course, the Canadiens logo can also be found in a few places on Monty’s new mask.
But personally, it’s mainly the color arrangement that attracts me.
Now it remains to be seen if the change will impact Monty’s performance by the end of the season. That said, he was excellent Saturday night against the Stars in his first game with his new mask, and we must hope he continues in this direction moving forward.
In Short
