Samuel Montembeault has a new mask and it is stunning.

Samuel Montembeault is having a good season.

The goalie hasn’t had many bad games since the beginning of the campaign and when he’s on the ice, the Canadiens have a chance to win.

It’s no wonder he was named to the Canadian team for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

But even though things are going well, the Québécois decided to change his mask.

You don’t see that often in the middle of the season in the NHL because goalies are strange creatures. They like to keep the same mask if they’re having success.

That said, it must be noted: Montembeault’s new mask is simply stunning.

Jordon Bourgeault handled the painting and he published a video on TikTok to explain the different features of said mask.

On one side, we see the goalie masks worn by Ken Dryden… And on the other side, we see the goalie masks worn by Jacques Plante.

The cage was also built with Patrick Roy in mind:

Of course, the Canadiens logo can also be found in a few places on Monty’s new mask.

But personally, it’s mainly the color arrangement that attracts me.

The mix of blue, white, and red is simply perfect and you can see how unique the details are.I also love the design with the mesh, as the cage extends over the top of the helmet.It looks modern.

Now it remains to be seen if the change will impact Monty’s performance by the end of the season. That said, he was excellent Saturday night against the Stars in his first game with his new mask, and we must hope he continues in this direction moving forward.

