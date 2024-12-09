You get the feeling that Andrei Markov would like to work for the Canadiens

In recent days, the General has been seen at the Bell Centre for the first time in a long time.

Andrei Markov, who attended Saturday’s game, was introduced on the giant Bell Centre screen. He was, of course, warmly applauded by his former fans, who have not forgotten him.

It was a beautiful moment.

Since he left, Markov hasn’t really been honored by the club in the way he deserves – on Saturday, he was there with a friend, not because of an invitation from the Habs.

But to me, it’s clear: he doesn’t want a tribute, he wants a job.

Reading an interview he gave to Responsible Gambler (to Sergey Demidov) in the last few days, it’s clear that #79 never really gave up on the idea of working for the Habs.

I’m always open to suggestions. – Andrei Markov

When asked about it, he made no secret of his enthusiasm. And to me, seeing a guy like Markov talk like that says a lot.

I don’t know what kind of position Markov could fill, but from what we understand, the former defenseman would like to work for the Habs one day. Remember that he was an assistant in the KHL in recent years.

Could the Habs find him a position? Something he could do from Russia? There seems to be no hurry if the right opportunity doesn’t present itself.

Oh, and by the way: the Ring of Honor is for guys like him. Give me a break with the retired number… no matter how good he’s been to the Canadiens over the years. After all, the Habs aren’t the Senators. #ChrisNeil

But that’s just my opinion.

Overtime

