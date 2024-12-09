Skip to content
Jayden Struble will leave his place to Justin Barron tonight

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images

Change for tonight’s game against the Ducks.

Jayden Struble will not be in the lineup. Instead, he’ll make way for Justin Barron, who didn’t play on Saturday night. This will be the only change to Martin St-Louis’ line-up.

It also means that Samuel Montembeault will be in net. #NoSurprise

For the past few weeks, Barron and Struble have been the odd men out. Struble hasn’t missed many games, but if Mike Matheson hadn’t missed two games recently, Struble would have been the one.

Arber Xhekaj is not part of the rotation.

Justin Barron played last Thursday, but that was only because Kaiden Guhle was ill. He resumed his place in the press gallery for Saturday’s match.

It’s now up to him to convince his coach not to return to the bench too soon.

What this means is that offensively, there are no changes. Michael Pezzetta still has to eat his heart out, which must be just dreadful for him. He’s played three games this year.

Keeping him doesn’t allow the Habs to put pressure on the 12 guys playing, by the way.

Being the Canadiens, I’d put Michael Pezzetta on the waivers out of respect for the guy, but also to bring in a different 13th forward. It would put pressure on the boys.

But it’s not up to me.


