Jayden Struble will leave his place to Justin Barron tonight

Change for tonight’s game against the Ducks.

Jayden Struble will not be in the lineup. Instead, he’ll make way for Justin Barron, who didn’t play on Saturday night. This will be the only change to Martin St-Louis’ line-up.

Justin Barron IN

Jayden Struble OUT Samuel Montembeault vs Anaheim – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) December 9, 2024

It also means that Samuel Montembeault will be in net. #NoSurprise

For the past few weeks, Barron and Struble have been the odd men out. Struble hasn’t missed many games, but if Mike Matheson hadn’t missed two games recently, Struble would have been the one.

Arber Xhekaj is not part of the rotation.

Justin Barron played last Thursday, but that was only because Kaiden Guhle was ill. He resumed his place in the press gallery for Saturday’s match.

It’s now up to him to convince his coach not to return to the bench too soon.

What this means is that offensively, there are no changes. Michael Pezzetta still has to eat his heart out, which must be just dreadful for him. He’s played three games this year.

Keeping him doesn’t allow the Habs to put pressure on the 12 guys playing, by the way.

The issue with Pezzetta never playing, aside from it stagnating his progress as a player, is that the 12 forwards in the lineup can become complacent. What does Dach have to worry about? He knows he’s never coming out of the lineup at this point. Calling up Beck to challenge him … https://t.co/joCKNmR36z – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) December 9, 2024

Being the Canadiens, I’d put Michael Pezzetta on the waivers out of respect for the guy, but also to bring in a different 13th forward. It would put pressure on the boys.

But it’s not up to me.

Overtime

– He’s getting more complete.

Well in his head and on the ice, Samuel Girard is off to the best start of his NHL career The text from @JFChaumontNHL: https://t.co/lJ6E9B7QYI pic.twitter.com/v23iT8RiqG – NHL (@NHL_EN) December 9, 2024

– When’s his first goal?

“I hope it comes, hopefully this season. It feels like it’s been forever since I’ve scored a goal, it would be nice to get one…I’m not too concerned about it, it’ll happen when it happens.” – Lane Hutson today pic.twitter.com/BbXE7KVocG – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 9, 2024

– To be continued.

Goaltender Jakub Dobeš (lower-body injury) is out day-to-day. Goaltender Jakub Dobeš (lower-body injury) is out day-to-day. – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) December 9, 2024

– Please note.

Beckett Senecke added to forward lineup with Easton Cowan not 100%. Starts tomorrow in Ottawa #ECJ #Tradition #RDS pic.twitter.com/QP9L3FWaJT – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) December 9, 2024

– Clearly, the guy wanted out of the Bronx.