Cole Caufield heads for a 51-goal season

Cole Caufield heads for a 51-goal seasonJonathan Di Gregorio
Habs elite sniper Cole Caufield this season:
– 17 goals
– 8 assists
– 25 points in 27 games
– Tied for 3rd in goals in the NHL
– Leading American goalscorer pic.twitter.com/71K0VESNOW
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 8, 2024
At this rate, and we’re already a third of the way through the season, the diminutive forward could score fifty-one goals and become the first fifty-plus-goal scorer since Stéphane Richer in the 1989-90 season.
In fact, the Habs’ forward could even benefit from Patrik Laine’s return to see his offensive production increase if the first line can take advantage of the increased attention of the opposing team’s top defensive elements on the Finnish player and his line.
It’s really hard to understand why Team USA didn’t choose Caufield for the 4 Nations Confrontation.
His detractors will say he’s too one-dimensional, but scoring goals as a unique talent comes in handy for winning games…
Reporter: “Is there some disappointment on not being on the US team?”
Cole Caufield: “I mean honestly it’s been a couple of days, I’m kinda over it. I’m just gonna keep working, it doesn’t change much for me. I’ll still be cheering them on too.” pic.twitter.com/A9bdY2AI0Y
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 8, 2024
And we’re still talking about scoring goals in elite quantities from the National Line, because that’s Caufield’s job, and right now, he’s doing it better than 99% of the players.
Some wondered whether the young player had sat on his contract when his average had dropped to twenty-eight goals in a full 82-game season. However, at 7.85 million a year for a scorer of forty, maybe even fifty goals a year, it’s a good deal regardless of his defensive shortcomings.
In short, let’s hope Caufield stays in shape for the rest of the season and keeps up the momentum.
Overtime
– A nosebleed and a goal for Hughes!
The captain got a nosebleed, then scored with a protective cage https://t.co/JSyWcguqXv
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 9, 2024
– And a beautiful mark!
Quinn Hughes (391 GP) became the second-fastest @Canucks defenseman to reach 50 career goals behind Rick Lanz (375 GP).
Catch the rest of the game on @Sportsnet and @TVASports. #NHLStats: https://t.co/8L5ogRZ9nG pic.twitter.com/tQqLzgsBq3
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 8, 2024
– What a game!
FINAL: The @RamsNFL win an absolute thriller in LA! #BUFvsLAR pic.twitter.com/NepesoxkGb
– NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2024
– Seattle wins a duel of rivals.
FINAL: The @Seahawks get a big NFC West win on the road! #SEAvsAZ pic.twitter.com/55eB7Xu7Kq
– NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2024
– Never easy for the Bears.
FINAL: The @49ers roll at home! #CHIvsSF pic.twitter.com/FylURYzrYQ
– NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2024