Mathieu Olivier in Montreal: To hear Darren Dreger tell it, you should probably forget it.Marc-Olivier Cook
That said, in recent weeks, many have talked about the idea of bringing Mathieu Olivier to Montreal from Columbus, because he’s a hard-working player. He also has interesting physical qualities for a club like the Canadiens, which doesn’t hit very hard.
Because, according to the insider, Olivier is in Columbus, the Blue Jackets love him… And the two sides are already negotiating his next contract.
Mathieu Olivier will turn 29 next summer. And he’ll be as free as a bird.
That said, the Québécois is in his prime and it’s only natural that the Blue Jackets want to do everything they can to keep him.
Olivier fights hard, he’s one of the most physical players in the National League because he’s never afraid of upsetting the opposition, and we’re even seeing a certain offensive touch in his game this season.
That’s a pace of 24 goals a season!
Mathieu Olivier has all the qualities to fill that role perfectly… And at the same time, the Blue Jackets have room under the payroll to pay him to make sure he stays in Columbus.
