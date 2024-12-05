Mathieu Olivier in Montreal: To hear Darren Dreger tell it, you should probably forget it.

In Montreal, fans love the players who show up on the ice.Those who work their butts off for the logo always have a good reputation in town, for logical reasons.

That said, in recent weeks, many have talked about the idea of bringing Mathieu Olivier to Montreal from Columbus, because he’s a hard-working player. He also has interesting physical qualities for a club like the Canadiens, which doesn’t hit very hard.

But to hear Darren Dreger (Insider Trading ) tell it, we should probably forget it.Why?

Because, according to the insider, Olivier is in Columbus, the Blue Jackets love him… And the two sides are already negotiating his next contract.

– #CBJ & Mathieu Olivier MORE: https://t.co/w73fBkFo5l pic.twitter.com/pizyhHAUrJ – TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) December 5, 2024

Yikes.

Mathieu Olivier will turn 29 next summer. And he’ll be as free as a bird.

That said, the Québécois is in his prime and it’s only natural that the Blue Jackets want to do everything they can to keep him.

Olivier fights hard, he’s one of the most physical players in the National League because he’s never afraid of upsetting the opposition, and we’re even seeing a certain offensive touch in his game this season.

He still scored seven goals in his first 24 games of the campaign.

That’s a pace of 24 goals a season!

Also, the Blue Jackets are rebuilding and need veterans to surround their youngsters in the right way.

Mathieu Olivier has all the qualities to fill that role perfectly… And at the same time, the Blue Jackets have room under the payroll to pay him to make sure he stays in Columbus.

Knowing all this, I really feel we have to rule out the possibility of Mathieu Olivier playing for the Habs for a long time to come.

