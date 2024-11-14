Habs should call up Luke Tuch just to make a point

Habs should call up Luke Tuch just to make a pointCharles-Alexis Brisebois
You know what I’d like to see the Habs do?
With Lucas Condotta already in the lineup, the club is two additions away from having a fourth line that is more “traditional” and could bring a different flavor to the Canadiens’ recipe.
The “Michael Pezzetta” spice is in the cupboard and not hard to find. And all you have to do is go to the store to- don’t be disappointed, but I’ll stop my dubious culinary links here.
What this would do is not only give the Habs a real fourth line for once (I don’t see them keeping it long term), but it would also send a message.
Message number one? Recalling Tuch ahead of a guy like Joshua Roy (which isn’t impossible) would send a message to some of the guys in Laval that moving up wouldn’t be easy.
I have this nasty feeling that Luke Tuch will be recalled before Joshua Roy this season.
– Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 14, 2024
Nobody’s going to tell me that wouldn’t shake some guys up .
Because the Canadiens aren’t willing/able to shake things up by making big trades, we have to start somewhere to change the dynamic a little. It may seem like nothing, but giving it a try would be better than nothing, wouldn’t it?
