Habs should call up Luke Tuch just to make a point

You know what I’d like to see the Habs do?

With Lucas Condotta already in the lineup, the club is two additions away from having a fourth line that is more “traditional” and could bring a different flavor to the Canadiens’ recipe.

The “Michael Pezzetta” spice is in the cupboard and not hard to find. And all you have to do is go to the store to- don’t be disappointed, but I’ll stop my dubious culinary links here.

To add a third element to a fourth line of energy, a Luke Tuch encore might do.Picture this: the Habs insert el Pezz into the lineup and recall Tuch. Both play with Condotta and force Martin St-Louis to leave two regulars out for a game.Then you send Tuch back down (as was done at the end of the preparatory schedule) and Pezzetta into the stands.

What this would do is not only give the Habs a real fourth line for once (I don’t see them keeping it long term), but it would also send a message.

There would be two messages.

Message number one? Recalling Tuch ahead of a guy like Joshua Roy (which isn’t impossible) would send a message to some of the guys in Laval that moving up wouldn’t be easy.

I have this nasty feeling that Luke Tuch will be recalled before Joshua Roy this season. – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 14, 2024

And the other message is that two regular players would go into the stands to make room for Luke Tuch and Michael Pezzetta (who deserves to play) for just a few minutes during the game.

Nobody’s going to tell me that wouldn’t shake some guys up .

Because the Canadiens aren’t willing/able to shake things up by making big trades, we have to start somewhere to change the dynamic a little. It may seem like nothing, but giving it a try would be better than nothing, wouldn’t it?

Overtime

What would the Habs lose by trying?

