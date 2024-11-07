Michael Pezzetta’s punishment has gone on long enough

This morning, there was no practice as such before the game against the Devils.

However, that doesn’t stop us from knowing that Samuel Montembeault will be in front of the net for the club, and that Lucas Condotta will have the chance to enter the line-up.

Samuel Montembeault will be in front of the net pic.twitter.com/zJuP45KUwo – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 7, 2024

He obviously takes the place of Oliver Kapanen, who is back in Europe for the rest of the season.

Then again, I can’t help but notice that Michael Pezzetta isn’t being used and has been passed over in the pecking order. That’s quite usual, in the case of the Ontario forward.

And I think that’s enough.

Would Pezzetta single-handedly change everything? Obviously, the answer is no. But rewarding a guy who waits his turn without making waves to take someone else out would send two messages.

It wouldn’t do any harm to a club that’s going nowhere… and it would send the right message to a guy who keeps the right attitude.

BIG NEWS We’ve teamed up with fan favorite Michael Pezzetta(@mpezzetta13) alongside Cugini’s West Island, GM Collections, @habscave to host a public signing with ALL proceeds going to @MovemberCA Hope to see LOTS of you there, and DONATE to win some cool prizes pic.twitter.com/46x4R8wPlz – HFTV (@HFTVSports) November 6, 2024

Since the start of the season, El Pezz has played just three times. He played against the Rangers and in the next two games, back-to-back against the Blues and Flyers.

Although he hasn’t been a major factor and hasn’t been as involved as one might hope, the club has won two of its four games this season with #55 in the lineup.

I don’t know what kind of punishment he’s entitled to (only playing three of the first thirteen games and only playing the ones where Juraj Slafkovsky was injured is a punishment) since the start of the season, but it would be time to bring him back into the lineup.

Is the Canadiens afraid that it’ll work out and they’ll have a dilemma on their hands?

That’s a real question, by the way. After all, it’s easy to take Pezz out of the lineup, but it’s a lot harder to do it with a guy like Joel Armia, Christian Dvorak or Alex Newhook, for example.

I’m sure he’s finding the time long. But for the good of the club, publicly, he doesn’t whine.

