Martin St-Louis will resign (by mutual agreement with the Habs), believes JiC

The Canadiens’ loss to the Rangers is the talk of the town.

It’s not the 7-2 scoreline that hurts, but rather the way the players took to the ice.

Management wants to be in the mix, but that’s not going to happen if the club continues to play this way…

Is Martin St-Louis entirely to blame?

No, because he’s not out there creating scoring chances like he did so well in his playing days. But on the other hand, he’s the coach and it’s up to him to prepare his players in the right way.

That said, the more things go on, the more pressure there is on the coach’s shoulders. And that’s normal: fans expect results.

Should we be worried about his future in Montreal? This is a popular question at the moment, and JiC answered it during an appearance on QUB Radio.

But what JiC really had to say was something that’s sure to get people talking. According to him, Martin St-Louis will resign by mutual agreement with the Habs:

I’m not saying it’s going to happen tomorrow […] But it’s not true that he embraces defeat that much. I refuse to believe that. – JiC

At some point, the Canadiens are going to reach a point of no return if the bad performances start piling up.

And that’s when management is going to have to make a decision.

But JiC makes it clear in his segment: the Habs will never fire Martin St-Louis. We know about the coach’s relationship with Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton, and we know there are complications there.

If Martin St-Louis really does resign from his position with the Habs, I see it another way: let’s not forget that he’s a family man first and foremost, and that he has said in the past that he was “very good” before agreeing to manage the Canadiens.

That said, his family is still based in New York, and if the defeats keep piling up, I’m thinking he might be ready to quit his job and join his wife and kids in New York.

It remains to be seen, but JiC’s hypothesis isn’t crazy.

Overtime

– A great year at the draft.

The 2021 draft class had: – Wyatt Johnston

– Luke Hughes

– William Eklund

– Matty Beniers

– Dylan Guenther

– Mason McTavish

– Owen Power

– Logan Stankoven

– Brandt Clarke

– Jesper Wallstedt

– J.J. Moser

– Matthew Knies

– Kent Johnson

– Cole Sillinger

– Olen Zellweger

– Ryker… pic.twitter.com/SAxJJNW9AL – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) October 23, 2024

– Fair enough.

The Lightning are getting used to life without Steven Stamkos https://t.co/N55te2yH1B – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) October 23, 2024

– I like it.

Place Bell not available, no problem

We went to practice at the Guimond arena in Laval today Place Bell not available, no problem

We went to practice at the Guimond arena in Laval today #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/tEOB5iz7Av – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) October 23, 2024

– Every team’s leading scorer :