Ivan Demidov: this season of adversity could prove beneficial

Aside from the Montreal Canadiens’ defensive, offensive and general shortcomings, the subject of most concern to Canadiens fans is Ivan Demidov’s playing time in the KHL.

Everyone’s worried that the Habs’ best prospect of the last decade will only play about three minutes a game.

This is hardly ideal for a youngster’s development, and it’s only natural that, as a fan, we should wonder about this annoying situation.

However, Demidov’s current playing time situation with SKA St. Petersburg should not be seen as all doom and gloom.

Even so, according to Tony Ferrari of The Hockey News, there’s nothing to worry about in Demidov’s case.

What’s that? What do you mean? How’s that?

Well, Tony Ferrari makes some really good points in his article to justify that fans really don’t need to worry about Demidov’s development, and that on the contrary, the current season could prove beneficial for him.

Indeed, for Ferrari, it’s quite simple: such a year full of pitfalls and adversity could very well allow Demidov to progress and arrive in Montreal with the knife between his teeth.

Not having an easy time of it with the SKA in the KHL means that the Habs prospect doesn’t have time to think he’s a star, or simply to puff himself up, because he always has to do well if he doesn’t want to lose playing time or simply gain it.

Demidov has to perform at the highest level with every second he’s given by his head coach, Roman Rotenberg, if he’s to earn any more.

So this is really the other side of the coin that Tony Ferrari presented to us, which we hadn’t thought of at all.

It’s all very interesting, because Demidov is currently a very hard-working player who gives his all on the ice without taking his foot off the gas once.

He wants to please his coach and earn more time, which creates a very positive character for the rest of his career.If Demidov was dragging his feet and still getting the same amount of ice time, Tony Ferrari would be worried.

In short, it’s very interesting to see him this way, and I sincerely believe that it can really calm the worries of many fans.

We’ll have our little Russian jewel next season, and it won’t have been damaged or destroyed, but rather strengthened and hardened.

