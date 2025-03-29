Calder: the departure of John Tortorella brings Matvei Michkov back in the race

Thursday morning, John Tortorella lost his position as head coach of the Flyers. Just a few hours before the game that opposed the Flyers to the habs, it was Brad Shaw who took over the position on an interim basis.

There was obviously a verbal altercation between Torts and Cam York… and that was the beginning of the end.

You could feel that Tortorella didn’t want to be in charge of a team that was going nowhere this season, and that’s why he’s no longer in the position today. And considering he’s not always the most popular among players, we were wondering if it would have an impact in Philadelphia…

And if we look at the case of Matvei Michkov, the answer is a resounding yes. The sample is still extremely small, but in two games (against the habs on Thursday and against the Sabres this afternoon) since Torts left, Michkov has scored four goals and added an assist.

And especially, he’s spending a lot of time on the ice, which he didn’t always do under Tortorella’s orders.

Matvei Michkov’s two games since John Tortorella was fired:

Game 1: 2G, 1A, 3PTS, +3, 6SOG, 20:29

Game 2: 2G, 2PTS, even, 5SOG, 19:59

He had played 19:59 or more just six times in the previous 70 games.

— Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) March 29, 2025

All this means that after his three-point performance today, Michkov now has 56 points this season…

And that’s also the number of points Lane Hutson has this season, who is no longer alone at the top among rookies for points in 2024-25.

Michkov now leads #NHL rookies in goals (24) and points (tied for No. 1 with 56). Could be #Flyers’ first Calder winner. Ever.

— Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) March 29, 2025

Michkov, who also has 24 goals (compared to only five for Hutson), is really getting back into the Calder Trophy race. With a race that’s likely to be a photo finish, seeing him have an offensive explosion at the end of the season after his coach’s departure is a good way to gain points when voters will have to choose the rookie who was most dominant this season.

We often talk about the importance of making a good first impression… but in a race this tight, leaving a good last impression is worth something too.

We’ll see how all this evolves until the end of the season (which is approaching quickly), but Michkov is taking his game to the next level at the perfect time.

Is this going to be enough to get back into the thick of the race? To be continued…

– Leon Draisaitl will be back in the game tonight.

HE’S BACKKKKKK

— BarDown (@BarDown) March 29, 2025

– Well done.

ANTHONY BEAUREGARD BECOMES THE BEST SCORER IN LIONS HISTORY!!

4-2

— x – Lions de Trois-Rivières (@Lions3r) March 29, 2025

– A correction in order.

The Yankees set a team record by hitting nine home runs in the same game, including three by Aaron Judge!

— RDS (@RDSca) March 29, 2025