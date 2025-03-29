Injury: Kaiden Guhle talks about the ‘most frightening moment of his life’

Credit: On January 28, Kaiden Guhle suffered a significant quadriceps injury. The defenseman was cut in a major way… and people seriously doubted that he would be seen playing again this season. This is the kind of injury that, in the worst-case scenario, could have had an impact on the rest of his career. However, the […]

Just back in the game, Kaiden Guhle talks about “the most frightening moment” of his life https://t.co/vrDxq6CMXc — RDS (@RDSca) March 29, 2025

Overtime

Oliver Kapanen scored, but Timra lost 6-2 in the 5th game of their series against Frölunda. Kapanen’s team is down 3-2 in the series. Kapanen’s season in Sweden could very well end on Monday. #GoHabsGo — Podcast La Relève (@PodcastLaReleve) March 29, 2025

Four goals in two games for Matvei Michkov since John Tortorella’s dismissal #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/NfWcCMrd5g — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 29, 2025

Some see it as a serious lack of respect. https://t.co/4bnNq8gNQ6 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 29, 2025

On January 28, Kaiden Guhle suffered a significant quadriceps injury. The defenseman was cut in a major way… and people seriously doubted that he would be seen playing again this season.This is the kind of injury that, in the worst-case scenario, could have had an impact on the rest of his career.However, the defenseman avoided the worst… and yesterday, after two months of absence, he was back in the habs lineup.He admitted that it was a faster return to the game than he expected… because at first, he was really scared.In fact, he is talking about the “most frightening moment of his life”. Nothing less.The defenseman explains that he clearly saw that he was cut and that he was bleeding profusely. He remembers that everything happened very quickly that evening, but he knew it was serious.However, in the ambulance, he saw the bleeding subside, and when he learned that his nerves had been spared, he understood that he was going to get through it. Because yes, he is aware that it could have been much worse.Guhle also notes that he will take measures to try to avoid new cuts: he now plays with anti-cut socks, and he wants to eventually use neck protection (which Jayden Struble uses).And I hope that will encourage some of his teammates to follow suit: it can really help avoid (or at least reduce the risk) of serious injuries, according to Josh Anderson.The good news, then, is that despite the initial scare, Guhle was lucky, and two months later, he is back in the habs lineup.It would be great if the club could now find its way back to victory… and we can only hope that Guhle will eventually solidify a defensive brigade that is really struggling.– Oliver Kapanen could arrive in Laval soon.– Nothing less.– Connor Zary is injured.– What do you think?