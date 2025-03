Credit: Right now, the SKA is playing the second game of its series against the Dynamo. Ivan Demidov, who was the 13th forward of the club in the last game, is today on the first line. Obviously, it’s a surprise. But apparently, Roman Rotenberg realized he needed the kid’s talent to help him win. He gave […]

Right now, the SKA is playing the second game of its series against the Dynamo. Ivan Demidov, who was the 13th forward of the club in the last game, is today on the first line.

Obviously, it’s a surprise.

But apparently, Roman Rotenberg realized he needed the kid’s talent to help him win. He gave him a big role, hoping to see Demidov produce offensively!

And in the end, that’s exactly what happened: it only took about ten minutes in the first period for the Habs prospect to score.

He took advantage of a clever pass from a teammate.

