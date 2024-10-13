Top-5: Alexandar Georgiev forced out of the game for the second time in a row

Last night was the first NHL hockey Saturday of the season, with 13 games scheduled throughout the day.And as expected, there were plenty of interesting things to remember and analyze.

Without further ado, here’s a top-5 list of yesterday’s NHL highlights.

For several years now, the Colorado Avalanche have been considered one of the best teams in the entire NHL, with all the talent the team possesses on both offense and defense.All this talent has even led to a Stanley Cup in 2022.

However, there’s been a problem with the Avalanche since that Stanley Cup, and it’s in front of the net.

Alexandar Georgiev simply isn’t performing up to the standards of a competitive/championship team.

Alex Georgiev through 2 games this season:

– 8 GA

– .680 sv%

– Pulled in both games Ow. #GoAvsGo – NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) October 13, 2024

Especially this season, after two games, Georgiev has been chased twice while allowing five goals in his first start against Vegas, and three yesterday in a 6-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

It’s been a horrible start to the season for Georgiev, and it’s currently cost the Avalanche two losses in as many games as they find themselves in last place in the Central Division.

This goal just can’t go in. Georgiev needs to find his game ASAP pic.twitter.com/LjkhvPHEN6 – Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) October 13, 2024

The Avalanche will really need Georgiev to wake up, because if he doesn’t, the team will have to rely on 24-year-old Justus Annunen, who has only played 20 career NHL games.

And let’s just say that, as a replacement for Georgiev, Annunen didn’t work miracles, as he respectively allowed the same number of goals as Georgiev in each of the Avalanche’s first two games.

And while the Avalanche goalies try to regain their confidence, the Blue Jackets took advantage, with former Habs star Sean Monahan scoring three points in the win.The team of the hour in the NHL right now is clearly Utah.The former Arizona Coyotes are playing without a sword of Damocles (a move) hanging over their heads for the first time in a long time, and it shows.

Once again yesterday, the Utah Hockey Club put on quite a show, winning 6-5 in overtime against one of the NHL’s best teams, the New York Rangers.

Dylan Guenther is Utah’s star performer so far, with five goals in three games.

Dylan Guenther cannot stop scoring! He’s now up to five goals (and counting) in his last three games! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/PjoHLbDIj1 – NHL (@NHL) October 13, 2024

Barrett Hayton is also off to an excellent start, as is captain Clayton Keller, who gave his team the win with a superb goal in overtime last night.

No one sees the Calgary Flames as one of the NHL’s good teams this season, when the majority of predictions place them in the bottom half of the NHL.

They’ve traded a lot of players, and therefore don’t have a competitive club on paper.

But that hasn’t stopped them from winning their first two games of the season, thanks in large part to Jonathan Huberdeau, who is on fire.

The Québécois, who has been on a tear since arriving in Calgary, seems to have regained his confidence, with five points in two games so far this season.

Calgary forward Jonathan Huberdeau with a 4 point night, 2 goals + 2 assists. 5 points on the season in 2 games. Here they are! #HotStart #HubyDubyDoo @JonnyHuby11 @OctagonHockey pic.twitter.com/VPQb7QfuuS – Allan Walsh (@walsha) October 13, 2024

Yesterday, he scored four points (two goals and two assists) in a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

As you can see, his agent isn’t shy about praising him.

Anyway, good for Huberdeau, and let’s hope he can keep up the pace.

Leon Draisaitl buries McDavid’s power play pass for his first goal of the season pic.twitter.com/GHCB6vNAI8 – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 13, 2024

Connor Bedard’s first of the season was a SNIPE pic.twitter.com/3Gs7aVADqv – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 13, 2024

Once again, just like last season, the Oilers look set for another horrible start to the season.A 6-0 loss in their home opener to the Jets, and yesterday they lost again, this time 5-2 to theChicago Blackhawks.In short, nothing is working for the Oilers, as the big guns are slow to get going, although yesterday Leon Draisaitl scored a powerplay goal off a Connor McDavid assist.In the win, Connor Bedard was sensational with a goal and two assists. He has five points in three games.Teuvo Teravainen was also excellent with his two goals and two assists.Yaroslav Askarov is a very talented young goaltender who was coveted by several NHL teams all summer long.

He finally landed in San Jose with the Sharks, where he didn’t make the team, however, and was sent back to the AHL.

Yaroslav Askarov is up to his old shutout tricks pic.twitter.com/gI2BhEw6Te – American Hockey League (@TheAHL) October 13, 2024

Well, yesterday, in his first game with the San Jose Barracuda, Askarov recorded a 22-save shutout.It was his 10th career shutout in the AHL, and for the occasion, Askarov was true to form and attitude with a unique celebration.

– Here are all the results from yesterday.

That’s a wrap on an exciting 13-game Saturday, which included the @AnaheimDucks earning their first-ever shutout in a season-opening game. #NHLFaceOff#NHLStats: https://t.co/3AP74NkaGo pic.twitter.com/kNLbYaz2dA – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 13, 2024

– Here are the top scorers of the night.

– On today’s NHL schedule: four games.