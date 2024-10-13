Top-5: Alexandar Georgiev forced out of the game for the second time in a row

Top-5: Alexandar Georgiev forced out of the game for the second time in a rowAuteur: Emily Smith
Without further ado, here’s a top-5 list of yesterday’s NHL highlights.
However, there’s been a problem with the Avalanche since that Stanley Cup, and it’s in front of the net.
Alexandar Georgiev simply isn’t performing up to the standards of a competitive/championship team.
Alex Georgiev through 2 games this season:
– 8 GA
– .680 sv%
– Pulled in both games
Ow. #GoAvsGo
It’s been a horrible start to the season for Georgiev, and it’s currently cost the Avalanche two losses in as many games as they find themselves in last place in the Central Division.
This goal just can’t go in. Georgiev needs to find his game ASAP
The Avalanche will really need Georgiev to wake up, because if he doesn’t, the team will have to rely on 24-year-old Justus Annunen, who has only played 20 career NHL games.
And let’s just say that, as a replacement for Georgiev, Annunen didn’t work miracles, as he respectively allowed the same number of goals as Georgiev in each of the Avalanche’s first two games.
Once again yesterday, the Utah Hockey Club put on quite a show, winning 6-5 in overtime against one of the NHL’s best teams, the New York Rangers.
Dylan Guenther is Utah’s star performer so far, with five goals in three games.
Dylan Guenther cannot stop scoring!
He’s now up to five goals (and counting) in his last three games! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/PjoHLbDIj1
Captain Keller!
He nets the @Energizer overtime winner as @utahhockeyclub improves to 3-0-0! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/1AsqxqLywU
No one sees the Calgary Flames as one of the NHL’s good teams this season, when the majority of predictions place them in the bottom half of the NHL.
They’ve traded a lot of players, and therefore don’t have a competitive club on paper.
But that hasn’t stopped them from winning their first two games of the season, thanks in large part to Jonathan Huberdeau, who is on fire.
The Québécois, who has been on a tear since arriving in Calgary, seems to have regained his confidence, with five points in two games so far this season.
Calgary forward Jonathan Huberdeau with a 4 point night, 2 goals + 2 assists. 5 points on the season in 2 games. Here they are! #HotStart #HubyDubyDoo @JonnyHuby11 @OctagonHockey pic.twitter.com/VPQb7QfuuS
As you can see, his agent isn’t shy about praising him.
Anyway, good for Huberdeau, and let’s hope he can keep up the pace.
Leon Draisaitl buries McDavid’s power play pass for his first goal of the season pic.twitter.com/GHCB6vNAI8
Connor Bedard’s first of the season was a SNIPE pic.twitter.com/3Gs7aVADqv
He finally landed in San Jose with the Sharks, where he didn’t make the team, however, and was sent back to the AHL.
Yaroslav Askarov is up to his old shutout tricks pic.twitter.com/gI2BhEw6Te
