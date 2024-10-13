Skip to content
Top-5: Alexandar Georgiev forced out of the game for the second time in a row

 Auteur: Emily Smith
Top-5: Alexandar Georgiev forced out of the game for the second time in a row
Last night was the first NHL hockey Saturday of the season, with 13 games scheduled throughout the day.

And as expected, there were plenty of interesting things to remember and analyze.

Without further ado, here’s a top-5 list of yesterday’s NHL highlights.

1. Alexandar Georgiev kicked out of the game again

For several years now, the Colorado Avalanche have been considered one of the best teams in the entire NHL, with all the talent the team possesses on both offense and defense.

All this talent has even led to a Stanley Cup in 2022.

However, there’s been a problem with the Avalanche since that Stanley Cup, and it’s in front of the net.

Alexandar Georgiev simply isn’t performing up to the standards of a competitive/championship team.

Especially this season, after two games, Georgiev has been chased twice while allowing five goals in his first start against Vegas, and three yesterday in a 6-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

It’s been a horrible start to the season for Georgiev, and it’s currently cost the Avalanche two losses in as many games as they find themselves in last place in the Central Division.

The Avalanche will really need Georgiev to wake up, because if he doesn’t, the team will have to rely on 24-year-old Justus Annunen, who has only played 20 career NHL games.

And let’s just say that, as a replacement for Georgiev, Annunen didn’t work miracles, as he respectively allowed the same number of goals as Georgiev in each of the Avalanche’s first two games.

And while the Avalanche goalies try to regain their confidence, the Blue Jackets took advantage, with former Habs star Sean Monahan scoring three points in the win.

2. Third win in as many games for Utah Hockey Club

The team of the hour in the NHL right now is clearly Utah.

The former Arizona Coyotes are playing without a sword of Damocles (a move) hanging over their heads for the first time in a long time, and it shows.

Once again yesterday, the Utah Hockey Club put on quite a show, winning 6-5 in overtime against one of the NHL’s best teams, the New York Rangers.

Dylan Guenther is Utah’s star performer so far, with five goals in three games.

Barrett Hayton is also off to an excellent start, as is captain Clayton Keller, who gave his team the win with a superb goal in overtime last night.

3. Jonathan Huberdeau is on fire

No one sees the Calgary Flames as one of the NHL’s good teams this season, when the majority of predictions place them in the bottom half of the NHL.

They’ve traded a lot of players, and therefore don’t have a competitive club on paper.

But that hasn’t stopped them from winning their first two games of the season, thanks in large part to Jonathan Huberdeau, who is on fire.

The Québécois, who has been on a tear since arriving in Calgary, seems to have regained his confidence, with five points in two games so far this season.

Yesterday, he scored four points (two goals and two assists) in a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

As you can see, his agent isn’t shy about praising him.

Anyway, good for Huberdeau, and let’s hope he can keep up the pace.

4. Oilers look set for another horrible start to the season

Once again, just like last season, the Oilers look set for another horrible start to the season.

A 6-0 loss in their home opener to the Jets, and yesterday they lost again, this time 5-2 to the mighty Chicago Blackhawks.

In short, nothing is working for the Oilers, as the big guns are slow to get going, although yesterday Leon Draisaitl scored a powerplay goal off a Connor McDavid assist.

In the win, Connor Bedard was sensational with a goal and two assists. He has five points in three games.

Teuvo Teravainen was also excellent with his two goals and two assists.

5. Yaroslav Askarov records a shutout in his first game of the season

Yaroslav Askarov is a very talented young goaltender who was coveted by several NHL teams all summer long.

He finally landed in San Jose with the Sharks, where he didn’t make the team, however, and was sent back to the AHL.

Well, yesterday, in his first game with the San Jose Barracuda, Askarov recorded a 22-save shutout.

It was his 10th career shutout in the AHL, and for the occasion, Askarov was true to form and attitude with a unique celebration.


Overtime

– Here are all the results from yesterday.

– Here are the top scorers of the night.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– On today’s NHL schedule: four games.

(Credit: Google/NHL)

