Kaiden Guhle seems to have recovered well from his operation

Recently, Lane Hutson has been the talk of the Habs for all the right reasons, and it’s nice to see the rookie defenseman quickly contributing to the team’s success.

However, another young defenseman, albeit less flamboyant, has been doing a solid job on the blue line since the start of the season: Kaiden Guhle.

Kaiden Guhle after having his appendix removed, missing most of training camp & playing against the NHL’s top lines: – 3P in 3GP

– 22:10 mins per game

– On the ice for every Habs 5-on-5 goal scored so far (six) pic.twitter.com/kj5Bds8H0k – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 13, 2024

Those are some impressive stats! The defenseman contributes to the offense and plays big minutes with an average of 22:10 per game, but more importantly, he was on the ice for all six of the Habs’ 5-on-5 goals!

Guhle has established himself as an important cog in our young defence at the start of the season, and it’s all the more impressive given that he underwent appendix removal surgery on September 18.

His recovery forced him to miss most of training camp, and he was only able to play in the final game of the pre-season schedule against the Ottawa Senators.

However, from his very first appearance at this game, Guhle felt ready to play. By his own admission, the young defenseman, who wanted to make the most of this one preparatory game, surprised himself with his comfort on the ice and the rapid return to his game.

“I knew right away after that first (preseason) shift in Ottawa, I felt ready. The guys were joking that I shot out of a cannon. I only had one game to get ready, I had to do that…It was a surprise actually how good I felt & how quick it turned around…” – Kaiden Guhle today pic.twitter.com/XL2iG3nbE4 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 13, 2024

Indeed, Guhle looked well-prepared for the season, and if he too can contribute to the team’s success now, it only improves the Habs’ chances of being in the mix.

As we know, the Habs have a young defensive brigade and Kaiden Guhle, who already has 117 games of NHL experience, is the team’s third most experienced defenseman after David Savard and Mike Matheson.

Despite his young age, he needs to start establishing himself among the team’s young veterans on whom we want to rebuild and solidify his place in the team’s foundation.

If Guhle can continue to play twenty-two solid minutes a game, he’ll bring stability to the blue line at five-on-five and allow us to improve our even-strength goal balance, something the Habs definitely need if they want to be among the competitive teams.

With the very interesting performances of Lane Hutson (4 assists in 3 games) with the Habs and Logan Mailloux with the Laval Rocket (2 goals, 2 assists in 2 games), we’re really starting to see the core of our future defense take shape.

And personally, I find it really exciting!

