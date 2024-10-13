Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Kaiden Guhle seems to have recovered well from his operation

 Auteur: Andrew Taylor
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Kaiden Guhle seems to have recovered well from his operation
Credit: Getty Images

Recently, Lane Hutson has been the talk of the Habs for all the right reasons, and it’s nice to see the rookie defenseman quickly contributing to the team’s success.

However, another young defenseman, albeit less flamboyant, has been doing a solid job on the blue line since the start of the season: Kaiden Guhle.

Those are some impressive stats! The defenseman contributes to the offense and plays big minutes with an average of 22:10 per game, but more importantly, he was on the ice for all six of the Habs’ 5-on-5 goals!

Guhle has established himself as an important cog in our young defence at the start of the season, and it’s all the more impressive given that he underwent appendix removal surgery on September 18.

His recovery forced him to miss most of training camp, and he was only able to play in the final game of the pre-season schedule against the Ottawa Senators.

However, from his very first appearance at this game, Guhle felt ready to play. By his own admission, the young defenseman, who wanted to make the most of this one preparatory game, surprised himself with his comfort on the ice and the rapid return to his game.

Indeed, Guhle looked well-prepared for the season, and if he too can contribute to the team’s success now, it only improves the Habs’ chances of being in the mix.

As we know, the Habs have a young defensive brigade and Kaiden Guhle, who already has 117 games of NHL experience, is the team’s third most experienced defenseman after David Savard and Mike Matheson.

Despite his young age, he needs to start establishing himself among the team’s young veterans on whom we want to rebuild and solidify his place in the team’s foundation.

If Guhle can continue to play twenty-two solid minutes a game, he’ll bring stability to the blue line at five-on-five and allow us to improve our even-strength goal balance, something the Habs definitely need if they want to be among the competitive teams.

With the very interesting performances of Lane Hutson (4 assists in 3 games) with the Habs and Logan Mailloux with the Laval Rocket (2 goals, 2 assists in 2 games), we’re really starting to see the core of our future defense take shape.

And personally, I find it really exciting!


In Overtime

– Jets overtime win.

– Skinner’s first with the Oilers.

– Two goals in 13 seconds!

– Othani gets going.

– The best fans!

– Congratulations to Seimone Augustus.

– The crème de la crème of the courts!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content