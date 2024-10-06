Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Cédric Paré fights in a Marlies preseason game

 Auteur: Andrew Taylor
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Cédric Paré fights in a Marlies preseason game
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Cédric Paré seems to make friends wherever he goes! On Sunday afternoon, in a preseason game for the Toronto Marlies, he threw down the gloves with Djibril Touré of the Belleville Senators, in a 4-1 victory for the Torontonians.

In the clip published by HFTV, Paré engages the 6’7″ Touré with just under 15 minutes remaining in the third period.

The players each got five minutes for fighting. However, the giant-sized defender clearly got the better of Paré. Touré no doubt wanted to infuse a dose of energy into his team, who were now trailing 3-1. This fight is sure to please many Canadiens fans.

For those who were on another planet last week, Cédric Paré injured Patrick Laine for 2-3 months (but could have been much longer) in a knee-to-knee contact in the middle of the rink. Arber Xhekaj then charged the Toronto player, forcing him into a fight on the very next play, resulting in a game misconduct for the Canadiens defenseman.

Several players from the Habs, who also lost the services of David Reinbacher for 5 to 6 months at the same game, were targeted by highly questionable hits throughout the game, which looked more like a Chiefs game in Slapshot than an NHL game even in preseason.

Although Paré claims not to have acted on purpose, we published a text last week showing that this is not the first time the player has acted in a dangerous manner, having already delivered a violent stick blow to an opponent in an NBHL game.

It’s a shame, because this is exactly the kind of gesture the NHL has been trying to prevent for years. It’s even more distressing when it’s done by a player who will never play in the NHL’s regular season, and it’s the kind of gesture that will always justify having a goon on your team to protect you from players like Cédric Paré.

In short, Djibril Touré, who has undergone a peculiar development path, has undoubtedly won himself a few new admirers in Quebec, while many Canadiens fans are angry at Paré for his gesture against Laine. Some overzealous fans have gone so far as to call for his head and make threats on social networks.


Overtime

– Phillies win.

– The tie between the Sun and the Linx.

– Extension for Nils Hoglander.

– Sorokin ready for the season.

– Lucky in his misfortune!

– Wow!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content