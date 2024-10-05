Martin St-Louis: “I’d like Arber Xhekaj to play a full game tonight”.

Tonight, the Canadiens play the last game of their (interminable) preparatory schedule. It’s the last game before getting down to business.

One of the guys who will be playing is Arber Xhekaj. The defenseman, who has been ejected from his team’s last two preparatory games, will have another audition.

This morning, the Habs coach was asked what he expects from the defenseman tonight… and his answer is pretty clear:

I’d like Arber Xhekaj to play a full game tonight. – Martin St-Louis

“I’d like him (Arber Xhekaj) to play a full game . I just want him to go play the game, play hard. He’s a player that’s always gonna toe that line…” – Coach Marty St. Louis today pic.twitter.com/bAhRXEsbsW – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 5, 2024

Xhekaj now has 44 penalty minutes since the start of training camp, having been sent off in his last two outings. He attacked Cédric Paré last Saturday… before hitting (in a rather unsportsmanlike manner) Tim Stützle on Tuesday.

Over the past week, when people talk about Xhekaj, it’s not necessarily for his good work on the ice… and that’s part of the problem.

In fact, seeing Xhekaj play policeman(especially when the Habs are looking for tough players) is a way of demonstrating his importance to the team. That said, it also means that we don’t really see him demonstrate what he’s capable of as a hockey player.

And when you see Jayden Struble (who can get messages across) playing excellent hockey, you think he might be “stealing a chair”.

He’s not getting as much hype as others, but Jayden Struble has arguably been the best Canadiens defenceman at camp (in a world where Hutson doesn’t exist). #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/iTV7kmoMUE – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 2, 2024

We’ll see if Xhekaj finally gets a chance to let his game speak for itself tonight, or if he once again has to play sheriff to defend a teammate after a vicious gesture.

Because when you see Struble enjoying a night off with the club’s top players tonight, you think he may have overtaken Xhekaj in the pecking order… and it’s up to the latter to turn things around.

