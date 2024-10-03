Patrik Laine: “It was my decision not to undergo surgery”.

Patrik Laine file: we finally have some answers to our questions.

For the first time since his injury, Patrik Laine chatted to journalists covering the Canadiens’ activities. He did so from Tremblant, where the club is in closed retreat.

And he had some interesting things to say.1. Laine, who will miss two to three months of activity, made his own decision not to undergo surgery. He had both options on the table, but chose not to go under the knife.

That’s quite a big announcement.

“It’s my decision not to have surgery. It’s my knee after all” – Patrik Laine to the media at Tremblant. There were two options on the table, surgery or no surgery. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) October 3, 2024

Initially, it was thought that the forward would miss five to six months, just like David Reinbacher. The first opinion Laine obtained suggested surgery, but he asked for at least one other opinion.

So he went looking for the answer he wanted. At least, that’s how I read the situation.

So we have to assume that Laine was thinking in the short term, since it’s clear that in the long term, his chances of complete recovery would have been better with an operation. But it’s his body and he said no. That’s his right.

Clearly, he was thinking in the short term about getting back into the game and finally playing for the Habs. Time will tell if he made the right decision or if he would have been better off under the knife.

2. While Cédric Paré became a household name in Quebec for all the wrong reasons, Laine said he had no hard feelings toward the Maple Leafs player. He says he put himself in a bad position.

The Finn also respects the fact that the Québécois texted him after the game to apologize.

I fundamentally believe that no one plays to hurt anyone. – Patrik Laine

#Habs Patrik Laine says he doesn’t blame #Leafs Paré for his injury; said he kind of put himself in a bad spot to begin with. Laine says Paré texted him afterwards and he respects him for that. – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 3, 2024

3. The forward doesn’t know how long he’ll have to walk on crutches and how long he’ll have to stop skating. He’s taking it day by day.

His priority? That his knee heals.

4. Laine clearly intends to keep a positive attitude. He says he’s happy to be with the boys , and although he’d like to play better, he knows he’s been lucky in all this.

He’s confident he’ll be back with a bang. That’s the attitude to have, as the weeks ahead will test his patience.

Overtime

– The Players’ Association takes the pulse of the guys.

NHLPA began its Fall Tour meetings today with the Sabres players in Prague. The tour goes until late December to get to all 32 teams. Obviously CBA heavy discussions leading into CBA talks with the league in the New Year https://t.co/4mgK3QNgR4 – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 3, 2024

– The three guys are training.

Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk and Thomas Chabot are all here for Senators practice.#Sens – Alex Adams (@alexadamsBTP_) October 3, 2024

– What to watch for.