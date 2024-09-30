Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Martin St-Louis: Patrik Laine’s injury hurts because he was excited to come to the arena

 Auteur: esmith
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Martin St-Louis: Patrik Laine’s injury hurts because he was excited to come to the arena
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Let’s talk about Patrik Laine, but from the point of view of the Canadiens’ coach.

In a press conference this morning, Martin St-Louis didn’t give a medical update on his forward, but he sounded like a guy who knew Laine wasn’t coming back tomorrow morning, obviously.

There will be tests at camp, then. The top-6 is bound to change. Whether it’s via the dismantling of the first line or not, we’ll see what the Flanelle pilot has in mind.

But what about the human side of Laine’s injury?

The trainer thinks it’s a shame that Laine, who had found pleasure in coming to the arena, was stopped in his tracks. Making him happy to come to the arena was the Habs’ #1 challenge, in the coach’s eyes, and it had succeeded.

He also said he felt that the house he was building in Montreal was becoming more and more like home. The guys are making the Habs more of a home than a house, basically.

He refers to the family atmosphere that reigns in the organization, and he sees it even more so in the wake of Laine’s injury.

Note that the Habs didn’t announce anything this morning and should be fine by tomorrow. However, it’s clear that the club has a good idea of what’s going on: an announcement is no doubt imminent in his case.

And David Reinbacher’s, of course.


Overtime

– The question arises.

– A good absence.

– San Jose and Oakland, same battle.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content