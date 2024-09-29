News Marc Bergevin’s legacy in rebuilding the Habs Auteur: cbrown 2024-09-29 18:35:49 Share : Credit: Getty Images Share Tweet Share Copy Related Galeries Related articles News P.K. Subban is furious with Cédric Paré and his disgraceful gesture 2024-09-29 16:40:42 News We’re heading for a battle between Oliver Kapanen and Emil Heineman for a post 2024-09-29 16:05:43 News HFTV launches GoFundMe in connection with Arber Xhekaj fine 2024-09-29 15:05:45 News 0 in 20 on the powerplay (preparatory games) : Martin St-Louis needs to stir his soup 2024-09-29 14:30:50 News Brandon Gignac and Lucas Condotta placed in waivers 2024-09-29 14:00:48 News Only 7:32 of playing time for Demidov today (and one assist) 2024-09-29 13:15:45 News Arber Xhekaj avoids suspension 2024-09-29 12:35:49 News The Maple Leafs also tried to injure Lane Hutson 2024-09-29 11:25:41 News Arber Xhekaj’s reply: Martin St-Louis didn’t seem to like it 2024-09-29 10:25:45 News Cédric Paré: Habs fans invaded his Instagram with hateful comments 2024-09-29 09:20:49