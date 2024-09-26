Skip to content
Oliver Kapanen and Emil Heineman to be (really) tested tonight

 Auteur: sjones
This morning, the Canadiens unveiled their lineup for tonight’s game in the Queen City.

Clearly, the defence will be young, but these are all guys who have a chance of playing games in Montreal next year. There are no outsiders.

But to face the Maple Leafs’ big line-up, it will still be a good challenge. Especially since the goalies dressed are those of the Laval Rocket.

Offensively, there are more veterans. There are four guys who should hopefully start the season in uniform: Christian Dvorak, Alex Newhook, Joshua Roy and Joel Armia.

Normally, Newhook is on the second line, Roy and Dvorak are on the third unit and Armia plays on the 4th. But tonight, in the absence of many veterans, the cards are shuffled a bit, as we can see.

But what’s really interesting is to see which players complete the top-6.

Emil Heineman will play with Dvorak and Newhook, while Oliver Kapanen, the revelation of the camp so far, will skate under Roy and Armia against the Maple Leafs.

For the past few days, Kapanen has been opening people’s eyes. If he can pull out all the stops and put in a performance like Monday’s, he’ll buy himself some points.

And if he does better than Christian Dvorak, who has a position that Kapanen has his sights set on, it will send a message to management.

Emil Heineman, who is a prospect the Habs seem to want to see blossom, will also be watched. Playing with two regulars (and two guys who play in the middle-6, a bit like him) could help him.

But it remains to be seen what he’ll do with the tools in his hands.

Remember that after tonight’s game, there will be some cuts. Are Luke Tuch, Brandon Gignac, Riley Kidney and Connor Hughes playing for their positions tonight? Maybe they are.

But whether they buy themselves a few more days or not, they’re destined to join Group C in training until the Rocket’s camp takes off.


