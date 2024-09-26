Oliver Kapanen and Emil Heineman to be (really) tested tonight

Oliver Kapanen and Emil Heineman to be (really) tested tonightAuteur: sjones
This morning, the Canadiens unveiled their lineup for tonight’s game in the Queen City.
But to face the Maple Leafs’ big line-up, it will still be a good challenge. Especially since the goalies dressed are those of the Laval Rocket.
Canadiens lines at morning skate:
Heineman-Dvorak-Newhook
Roy-Kapanen-Armia
ABB-Beck-Kidney
Tuch-Gignac-Pezzetta
Xhekaj-Engström
Hutson-Barron
Struble-Reinbacher
– Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) September 26, 2024
But what’s really interesting is to see which players complete the top-6.
For the past few days, Kapanen has been opening people’s eyes. If he can pull out all the stops and put in a performance like Monday’s, he’ll buy himself some points.
Craig Button: “If Oliver Kapanen is better than Christian Dvorak, I’m working to keep Oliver Kapanen on my team”
Full pod
Watch: https://t.co/bHLAskHGGg
Listen: https://t.co/UTyImuEvNQ#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @CraigJButton pic.twitter.com/Cnv8l9D7LS
– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) September 26, 2024
But it remains to be seen what he’ll do with the tools in his hands.
Remember that after tonight’s game, there will be some cuts. Are Luke Tuch, Brandon Gignac, Riley Kidney and Connor Hughes playing for their positions tonight? Maybe they are.
But whether they buy themselves a few more days or not, they’re destined to join Group C in training until the Rocket’s camp takes off.
Overtime
– A note on waivers.
A few notes to share about the Canadiens’ camp after two exhibition games and a day off for everyone today:
Watching things go, some young players are going to make things difficult for the Habs’ decision-makers. The first two who…
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) September 25, 2024
– It’s going to be a sad day in California.
It’s expected to stir… and the players will show their support. https://t.co/a1BNnj01Z5
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 26, 2024
– Who will be in the top-10?
Sportsnet’s ranking of the top 50 players in the NHL continues with Nos. 20-11, including a line of Rangers stars and a unicorn who’s as comfortable getting under opponents’ skin as he is hanging a highlight-reel game-winner on them. https://t. co/j34tt8avtS
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 26, 2024
– The big questions.
Darts pt.2 with a breathtaking twist
#funny #darts #radio pic.twitter.com/9WCUdnfnrj
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 26, 2024