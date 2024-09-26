Arber Xhekaj: 3rd oldest defenseman on the Habs right now

When you think of Arber Xhekaj, you don’t think of a defenseman with much NHL experience.

That makes sense, because he hasn’t yet played 100 games in the best hockey league on earth.

But when you step back and look at the situation on the Habs’ blue line, you notice one thing: despite it all… Arber is the third-oldest defenseman in the Habs organization right now.

David Savard, Kaiden Guhle and Mike Matheson have more games played than Xhekaj in the NHL so far.

But at 23, it’s interesting to note that the Sheriff is one of the oldest defensemen in the Flanelle organization.

He’s older than Guhle and Struble, for example.

And they’ll have to play above their heads if we want to see the Habs in the playoffs in 24-25 :

Reporter: “Did you picture that so early in your career you’d end up in a game where you’re the oldest defenseman?” Arber Xhekaj: “I was telling (Mike) Matheson that I’m the third oldest defenseman on the team right now. I’m 23 & I don’t even have a 100 games so it’s pretty… pic.twitter.com/RZwj9NSapg – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 26, 2024

That’s why there are doubts when it comes to the Habs.

The forward looks capable of meeting expectations… But there’s too much suspicion at the blue line (and in net) to say the Habs have a chance of getting their ticket to the spring dance.

It takes balance in a lineup to make the playoffs, after all.Knowing all this, you have to wonder if Arber Xhekaj will have an even bigger role on the team.

He’s young… But he’s fought with the NHL’s best big men, he’s got a big voice in the room and his teammates like him.

He may be 23 years old, and he may be one of the youngest defensemen in Montreal… But we already know his qualities.

