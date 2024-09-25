Two shutouts in a row: what’s got into the Canadiens?

Tuesday night’s game didn’t have the same vibe as Monday’s, did it?

In the 5-0 win over the Flyers, the Habs players were electrifying. We remember what Lane Hutson, Oliver Kapanen, Patrik Laine and company did.It was a good show .

But yesterday? The people who showed up at the Bell Centre weren’t exactly treated to the same show, despite the 3-0 victory. It looked like the Devils were in town, let’s put it that way.

The first line had less to prove yesterday than it did on Monday. Perhaps the youngsters in uniform at yesterday’s game have less chance of making the club than those at Monday’s game. Is there a connection? Perhaps.

You could almost say that Lane Hutson, even if he didn’t play, earned points over a few guys, including Logan Mailloux, who hasn’t had the best training camp.

Michael Pezzetta refuses to give up.https://t.co/0HBRFPL5BT – Jonathan Bernier (@JBernierJDM) September 25, 2024

This had an impact on the power play and on the general atmosphere in the room. Not everyone did what Michael Pezzetta did and stood up.We can talk about certain players who did well (such as Filip Mesar, as pointed out by the coach), but the point to be made is this: once again, the goaltending gave nothing away.

The Habs, who haven’t won many warm-up games in recent years, have yet to give up a goal in 120 minutes of play. In fact, there was a Flyers goal on Monday, but the referees decided otherwise.

You might say that the Flyers and Devils didn’t have their A-teams on the ice, but neither did the Habs. And it’s not the fault of Samuel Montembeault or Cayden Primeau that they’re facing this line-up.

They did what they had to do. And the same goes for Jakub Dobes and Connor Hughes, who are destined to face this calibre of team this year.

The Habs, who won their two games 8-0, have been too strong for the league for the past 48 hours. It won’t last, of course, and the goalies will end up giving away goals.

But if they limit the goals they give away and keep the Habs in games over the next few weeks, Montembeault and Primeau will do what’s expected of them by everyone in town: give the club a chance to win – and be #InTheMix, of course.

Samuel Montembeault is entering his prime and poised to play a big role as the Canadiens take the next step(@EricEngels) https://t.co/PXWGrhB9HN – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 25, 2024

Goalkeepers, who are aware that a shutout is won as a team and that defense helps their work, are really not at the heart of discussions at this 2024 camp.

After all, this season, there’s no ménage à trois, and barring injury, everyone knows their role. It’s simpler for them.

The fact remains that Montembeault will have to perform this season, and he can’t take anything for granted despite his new contract. He has to do it for his club and for himself, but also if he wants to give himself a chance of breaking into the Canadian line-up at the Four Nations tournament.

Jake Allen, who left Montreal in 2024 and was at the Bell Centre yesterday in his new colors, believes that the Québécois has a chance of making the club if he plays up to his talent.

Here’s Jake Allen on Samuel Montembeault’s next step with the #GoHabsGo and his bid for a job with Team Canada pic.twitter.com/fRHAWrEGQz – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) September 25, 2024

But hey. Still, the Habs need to turn the page and get ready for their next game. That won’t happen today (not on the ice, anyway) because the guys have the day off, but the rest will do some good after the start of camp.

So we won’t know today how Kaiden Guhle is doing, and there won’t be any cuts today. I’ll see you tomorrow.