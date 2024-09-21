Skip to content
News

Patrik Laine will not take part in today’s on-ice sessions

 Auteur: mgarcia
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Patrik Laine will not take part in today’s on-ice sessions
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
We all know that Patrik Laine, although very talented, is above all very fragile.

This has cost him a lot of games in recent seasons, and we were obviously hoping this wouldn’t be the case in Montreal.

Unfortunately, things got off to a bad start, with the Finn not taking part in today’s on-ice sessions.

Details to come

Overtime

Obviously, this is a worrying absence, especially so early in the Montreal Canadiens’ training camp.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content