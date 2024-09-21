Patrik Laine will not take part in today’s on-ice sessions

Patrik Laine will not take part in today’s on-ice sessionsAuteur: mgarcia
This has cost him a lot of games in recent seasons, and we were obviously hoping this wouldn’t be the case in Montreal.
Unfortunately, things got off to a bad start, with the Finn not taking part in today’s on-ice sessions.
Patrik Laine will not participate in today’s on-ice sessions (treatment day).
– Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 21, 2024
Obviously, this is a worrying absence, especially so early in the Montreal Canadiens’ training camp.