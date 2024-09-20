Juraj Slafkovsky confirms he will advertise in French

As we were informed by the RDS team, Juraj Slafkovsky was present on the Antichambre set this Friday evening for a very interesting interview.

Obviously, a number of subjects were discussed, but if there was one announcement that stood out, it was Slafkovsky’s announcement of an upcoming French-language commercial.

The initial question was who he, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki spoke best in French.

The Slovak replied Suzuki, and the panelists recalled that the Habs captain has done ads in French with Chantal Machabée.

That’s when Slaf announced that he, too, will have his own French-language ad, a project that’s just around the corner.

You can hear this moment at the 19ᵉ minute mark of the interview.

I really like the idea of including players who don’t speak French in projects like this.

It shows that the players are happy to be in Montreal.

I wonder if this will be an advert for Tim Hortons like the captain, or if he’ll be announcing a brand new burger at McDonald’s, or something completely different.

“I laughed about it, because I knew I’d never go to Laval. I was going to do everything I could not to play in the AHL. I knew how to play hockey and I knew how to play in the NHL, so I did.” – Juraj Slafkovsky.

Also in this interview, P.J. Stock asked the following question: Last year, there was a lot of talk about sending you to Laval. How did you feel about that?The Slovak offered the perfect answer:

Throughout the interview, we saw just how overflowing with confidence he is, and that’s just fine.

It’s exactly what he lacked at the start of the season.

Slaf also mentioned that we can expect another player, much better in all aspects of the game.He had already said that his last year in Finland and his first two years in Montreal, we saw three different players, and he confirmed that he feels more ready than ever.How many points can we expect from the young Slovak in 2024-25?

Personally, I think he’ll score 65 points. How about you?

