Renaud Lavoie doubts Tim Stutzle will have another 90-point season

Many wonder whether Nick Suzuki is really a true #1 center or just a very good 2nd line center.

As for me, there’s no doubt that he’s a true #1.

He can do it all, and it’s hard to find fault with him.

He’ll never be a 50-goal or 100-point scorer, but he’s worth his weight in gold.

According to the renowned journalist, NHL Network ranked the 50 best players in the NHL today, and Nick Suzuki didn’t make the top-50.

Lavoie didn’t quite understand this, especially when he saw that 22-year-old German and Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle was ahead of the Habs captain.

According to Lavoie, Stutzle is ranked 39th by NHL Network.And a debate has begun as to whether Stutzle is actually better than Suzuki.

Personally, there’s no doubt that Suzuki’s versatility and consistency make him a better player (currently) than Tim Stutzle.

By the way, Renaud Lavoie also doubts that Stutzle will reach the 90-point plateau again, having done so in 2022-23.

That’s a bit far-fetched for my taste, but I can see Lavoie’s point.

He doesn’t believe that Stutzle will become a much better player than he already is.

The German has simply had a much faster progression curve than most young prospects. Just because he scored 90 points at the age of 20-21 doesn’t mean he’ll have 100-point seasons for sure.

As for Suzuki, Lavoie sees a very steady and longer progression curve.Stutzle has plenty of talent, but to win, Suzuki is the better choice between the two.

Later in the day, on the Retour des Sportifs program, Martin Lemay asked Martin Biron and Steve Bégin a very interesting question.

What would they choose as a duo between Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky, or Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk to start a team?The two NHL veterans chose the Ottawa Senators duo.

In fact, it’s hardly surprising, especially if we’re talking right now.

Overtime

Every team needs a player like Brady Tkachuk: a guy who can score 40 goals, who brings a very interesting physical aspect to the game and who constantly disturbs opponents.On the other hand, if we look into the near future, I think Slaf could become a similar type of player, but with a tick more than the American.As for the centers, my choice is already made: Suzuki.The question was very pertinent, but Suzuki is the one who tips the balance towards his duo.

– I like the idea.

If Joshua Roy gets a chance to play next to Patrik Laine & Kirby Dach, we think he’s gonna have a hell of a season https://t.co/BBwVBqy6T7 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 20, 2024

– Will he find a buyer?

Where should this legend sign pic.twitter.com/M1eZbyKjM1 – BarDown (@BarDown) September 21, 2024

– A quick message from Jordan Harris.