Calder Trophy: Lane Hutson is Grant McCagg’s #1 candidate

Most Montreal Canadiens fans can’t wait to see Lane Hutson in a Habs uniform this season.
And with good reason: he’s so electrifying.
Honestly, I don’t see how he could start in Laval with what he’s shown us so far.
On the most recent episode of The Sick Podcast – Recrutes Draftcast, McCagg gave his top-7 candidates, and to everyone’s surprise, Hutson is number one.
- Lane Hutson
- Macklin Celebrini
- Cutter Gauthier
- Logan Stankoven
- Brandt Clarke
- Matvei Michkov
- Easton Cowan
And I’m not talking about the future Nicklas Lidstrom in Mattias Norlinder, but about the Detroit Red Wings legend.
If the American doesn’t reach the 50-point plateau, he’d be extremely surprised.
If Hutson scores 50-60 points and no rookie forwards score over 70 points, Hutson’s chances would be very good.
On the other hand, I’d be very surprised if Celebrini or Michkov don’t reach that plateau this season.
In my opinion, there’s one major absentee from McCagg’s list, and that’s Will Smith.
We all know that Celebrini will be a better player overall, but Smith’s offensive touch is definitely not to be overlooked.
If you want a hot take on the Calder, I’ll give you one: Will Smith will beat teammate Celebrini to the Rookie of the Year ballot and win the trophy.
While I’d be very happy to see Hutson win this honor, I’m really partial to Smith and wouldn’t be surprised if he kept up a point-per-game pace.
