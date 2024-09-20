“No dickheads: Devils GM’s summer strategy

The New Jersey Devils have what it takes to have a great season.On both forward and defense, the team is built for success.

And that’s without mentioning the Jacob Markström / Jake Allen duo in net!

Tom Fitzgerald talked about his plan for this summer (the GM made some nice additions on the open market) and his comments are getting a reaction, because let’s just say he didn’t beat around the bush to explain his strategy.

The GM’s goal? Not to add any “dickheads” to his line-up, referring to players who don’t have the right attitude and don’t want to win.

He was quite direct in his press conference:

Tom Fitzgerald obviously did his job well, because on paper, the Devils’ line-up is (more than) dangerous.

The center line is impressive and so is the depth, especially on defense :The New Jersey Devils have what it takes to go all the way.

The question now is whether the new additions will make a difference… And that’s assuming Fitzgerald hasn’t added a dickhead to his roster, hehe.

That said, it’s good to see that NHL GMs are so open-minded. It adds spice, hehe.

