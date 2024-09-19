The Laval Rocket will need a new captain this year

Review #Rocket Captain Gabriel Bourque wants to come back next year. He smiled when he saw his photo on the posters for the 24-25 season ticket sales campaign “I was so happy when I saw it” To be continued in the coming weeks #AHL – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) April 21, 2024

Last year, Gabriel Bourque was captain of the Laval Rocket. He had an AHL contract and was a good veteran to back up the wave of youngsters growing up in the Habs organization.At the end of the season (in April), he was asked about his future.He replied that his wish was to return to Laval. He wanted it to happen, knowing full well that the decision was not entirely in his hands.But what about a few months later?

Bourque hasn’t signed a contract with the Rocket… or the Habs… or any other AHL/NHL organization. Unless something is in the works behind the scenes, he doesn’t have a club.

And here’s a hint that Bourque isn’t lining up to play this year. Aside from his absence from the Habs camp (and that of any other team) like the other members of the Rocket, of course.

The former Laval Rocket captain posed in a photo of the Nordiques (hehe) at Collège Lionel-Groulx, as the school celebrates the presence of its coaches on the heels of Coaches’ Week.

Clearly, Canadien and Rocket executives have decided to let a youngster take his place. There will be quite a few of them in Laval this year, and they’ll need to get some playing time.

But who will be named captain?Between the branches, two names come up more than others. Laurent Dauphin is one of them, returning to the club to play a leading role.

Another is Tyler Wotherspoon. He signed with the Rocket this summer and is a defenseman with 30 games of NHL experience. And let’s not forget that the Rocket once had an English-speaking captain: Byron Froese.

Overtime

– Read more.

Five of the most important questions facing the Canadiens in training camp https://t.co/qz2SnTdRXg – The Athletic Montreal (@TheAthleticMTL) September 19, 2024

– He had a great career.

Kyle Okposo officially announces his retirement. Closes with everyone’s dream: a Stanley Cup. “I always tried to reciprocate the trust you put in me.” No way we’ve heard the last of him in hockey https://t.co/eKzAoa4hHg – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 19, 2024

– They didn’t name their best player, in any case.

We’re proud to announce Radko Gudas as the ninth captain in Ducks history! MORE https://t.co/yzbA7D2gwC pic.twitter.com/NjNeDXAdAc – Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) September 19, 2024

– You have to compete in the NHL.