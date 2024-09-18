Georges Laraque raises the idea of sending Brendan Gallagher and his contract to Columbus

We all agree that Brendan Gallagher’s contract is not a good one for the Habs.

The veteran doesn’t produce as much as he used to because his body is maganized and his salary is too high for what he brings to the rink.

It’s a good thing he’s appreciated in the dressing room and has great leadership qualities…

Georges Laraque spoke about the main player today on his show, referring mainly to the Blue Jackets’ salary situation.

For Georges Laraque, the opportunity would be perfect to send Gallagher’s contract to Columbus because Don Waddell is looking to add forwards to his roster.

But it’s the fact that the team must respect the salary floor after Johnny Gaudreau’s contract came off the books that plays a role in Laraque’s idea…

Brendan Gallagher has three years left on his contract, which pays him an average of $6.5 million per season.

That said, if the Habs want to send him elsewhere, chances are they’ll have to add a sweetener for a team to accept the veteran’s contract.

Yes, even if Kent Hughes keeps part of his salary…

Basically, Georges Laraque’s idea on paper makes sense.

The Jackets have a young club, Gallagher is a good veteran, Waddell is looking for forwards and the team needs to add salary before it gets punished by the National League.But on the other hand, is Columbus management really interested in making a similar deal?

Gallagher is a good veteran and scored 16 goals last season… But we know he doesn’t have much left to give on the ice.

It may look logical on paper, but it also takes two partners to dance.

And if Don Waddell isn’t ready to get out his tap shoes… We’ll have to forget about the idea of Gallagher ending up in Columbus.

