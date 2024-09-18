Johnny Gaudreau: A jersey will be placed in his locker for Jackets games this season

Johnny Gaudreau: A jersey will be placed in his locker for Jackets games this seasonAuteur: ataylor
The club’s players will wear a sticker displaying the brothers’ #13 and #21 for the entire season, a minute’s silence will be observed at the team’s first home pre-season game, a patch with the #13 will be affixed to players’ jerseys…
The Blue Jackets will also keep Johnny’s locker for next season, and a jersey will be installed in his place for all the team’s games this year.
It’s a really nice thought.
Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said that Johnny Gaudreau’s locker stall will be left intact and his jersey will be placed there for each game pic.twitter.com/fEh9Mzzli2
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 18, 2024
The NHL should also think about doing something, and in that respect, I think it would be appropriate for all players in the league (not just Jackets players) to have a sticker on their helmet with Johnny’s number and Matthew’s number.
I’m sure the players wouldn’t mind the idea. On the contrary…
