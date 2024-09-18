Kris Letang: “I didn’t ask for a trade”Auteur: mgarcia
It didn’t take long for the story to make its way around social networks (both here and in Pittsburgh), and it’s not hard to understand.
Kris Letang is a big, bad name…
The Pens’ defenseman addressed this crazy rumor on the heels of the Penguins’ camp opening, mainly denying everything that’s been said in the last month.
At least, that’s what we read in the following article by Rob Rossi, who covers the team for The Athletic:
What I’m seeing from @penguins…
Did Kris Letang ask for a trade? ‘No, I did not’
That exclusive and more from Day 1 of camp via@TheAthleticNHL https://t.co/UIqZwBbm7b
– Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) September 18, 2024
Kris Letang wasn’t about to openly say – at the opening of camp and after seeing Sidney Crosby sign a contract extension – that he’d asked for a trade this summer.
It would have created quite a distraction to the Penguins’ season opener.
There isn’t enough support around Crosby, Karlsson, Letang and Malkin to make it work, and it would be normal to see one of the guys (who are all nearing the end of their careers) ask for a trade to go win somewhere else.
In fact, that’s what Letang seems to be telling us with his statement today.
