Kris Letang: “I didn’t ask for a trade”

The rumor that Kris Letang asked Montreal for a trade this summer came out of the mouth of a Pittsburgh radio host.

It didn’t take long for the story to make its way around social networks (both here and in Pittsburgh), and it’s not hard to understand.

Kris Letang is a big, bad name…

The Pens’ defenseman addressed this crazy rumor on the heels of the Penguins’ camp opening, mainly denying everything that’s been said in the last month.

He maintains that he never asked the Penguins to trade him because he wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh.

At least, that’s what we read in the following article by Rob Rossi, who covers the team for The Athletic:

What I’m seeing from @penguins… Did Kris Letang ask for a trade? ‘No, I did not’ That exclusive and more from Day 1 of camp via@TheAthleticNHL https://t.co/UIqZwBbm7b – Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) September 18, 2024

Take it or leave it.

Kris Letang wasn’t about to openly say – at the opening of camp and after seeing Sidney Crosby sign a contract extension – that he’d asked for a trade this summer.

It would have created quite a distraction to the Penguins’ season opener.

That said, veterans are frustrated in Pittsburgh because the team has been unable to make the playoffs for two years in a row.

There isn’t enough support around Crosby, Karlsson, Letang and Malkin to make it work, and it would be normal to see one of the guys (who are all nearing the end of their careers) ask for a trade to go win somewhere else.

Anyways.All this to say that those who dreamed of seeing Kris Letang in Montreal can forget about the scenario for now.

In fact, that’s what Letang seems to be telling us with his statement today.

