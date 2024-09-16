Calder Trophy: A Habs player wrote to Elliotte Friedman telling him to keep an eye on Hutson

Calder Trophy: A Habs player wrote to Elliotte Friedman telling him to keep an eye on HutsonAuteur: mjohnson
He was – without a doubt – the best player on the ice for both clubs, and that’s got everyone talking about him right now.
Even in-house, the players are impressed by the little defender’s talent!
I say the in-house guys are impressed because in the most recent episode of his podcast, Elliotte Friedman shared a rather interesting “story”.
“One of the (Habs) players texted me & said: ‘Lane Hutson is gonna make a run for the Calder this year.’ It’s early, I know that but apparently what this guy’s been telling me is that in the skates the Canadiens have been having, they’re saying: ‘Can you believe what this kid can… pic.twitter.com/umFZTUwytP
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 16, 2024
It’s interesting because Lane Hutson has a grand total of(drum roll)… Two games of NHL experience behind the tie.
#Habs captain Nick Suzuki on Lane Hutson: “he reminds me a lot of Quinn Hughes just the way he skates, walks the blueline. Obviously Quinn is an amazing player and Lane wants to be something like him so it’s impressive…”
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 16, 2024
Lane Hutson’s potential seems to be enormous, and even though he’s only played two games in the NHL, he’s already being talked about as a guy who could quickly become important in the Montreal Canadiens’ line-up.
He may be a little small in some people’s eyes, but to have seen him be so good and be able to defend well against physically mature players is good news.
And again, it’s special because he hasn’t necessarily proven himself in the National League.
He’ll be one to watch at training camp, so… And the defenseman will be in the news again for all the right reasons if he can be as good as he was this weekend!
Weekend ratings:
– @CanadiensMTL rookies: 173,000 Saturday and 191,000 Sunday.
– @MTLAlouettes Saturday: 290,000 Saturday.
* 10 days ago, @rougeetor vs @Carabins (football/@RSEQ1) drew 160,000 average listeners per minute on @TVASports).
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 16, 2024
which duo would you ride with?
you can only pick one duo to ride with#GoHabsGo | @CHCFondation pic.twitter.com/1pjrggAeUM
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 16, 2024
Last on-ice practice for the rookies
Last on-ice practice for the prospects pic.twitter.com/LkLPtuRa8f
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) September 16, 2024
He’ll be in demand. https://t.co/YZNNANUMAX
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 16, 2024