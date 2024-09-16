Skip to content
Calder Trophy: A Habs player wrote to Elliotte Friedman telling him to keep an eye on Hutson

Credit: Getty Images
Lane Hutson stunned the gallery again this weekend, in both games at the Bell Centre.

He was – without a doubt – the best player on the ice for both clubs, and that’s got everyone talking about him right now.

Even in-house, the players are impressed by the little defender’s talent!

I say the in-house guys are impressed because in the most recent episode of his podcast, Elliotte Friedman shared a rather interesting “story”.

He recounts how a Habs player sent him a message telling him to keep an eye on Hutson this year, because the defenseman was going to be a Calder Trophy contender.

The player in question also said that the guys who skated with the defenseman this summer are starting to understand that Lane Hutson is capable of doing anything on the ice:

It’s interesting because Lane Hutson has a grand total of(drum roll)… Two games of NHL experience behind the tie.

That said, the guys are already talking about him as an excellent player, and it just goes to show how much talent is coming out of his ears.

Even Nick Suzuki, usually a man of few words, compares him to Quinn Hughes for his talent and ease of dancing in the offensive zone:

Lane Hutson’s potential seems to be enormous, and even though he’s only played two games in the NHL, he’s already being talked about as a guy who could quickly become important in the Montreal Canadiens’ line-up.

He may be a little small in some people’s eyes, but to have seen him be so good and be able to defend well against physically mature players is good news.

In terms of size and skill, Bob Hartley sees Johnny Gaudreau in Hutson :

Good comments about Lane Hutson are coming from everywhere these days.

And again, it’s special because he hasn’t necessarily proven himself in the National League.

He’ll be one to watch at training camp, so… And the defenseman will be in the news again for all the right reasons if he can be as good as he was this weekend!

