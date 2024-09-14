Habs: Francis Bouillon talks about the “best crop of youngsters in 10 years”.Auteur: mgarcia
Juraj Slafkovský, Lane Hutson, David Reinbacher, Ivan Demidov and the list goes on: the Habs have a wealth of young talent.
And with the rookie camp in full swing, there’s plenty of opportunity to see the youngsters shine. Hutson certainly understands that.
do what you have to do, Lane
you do you, Lane#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/hFtkIgIiiB
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 14, 2024
And at the first intermission of this afternoon’s game, Francis Bouillon chatted with Pierre Houde and Marc Denis… and took the opportunity to give some love to the club’s youngsters:
This is the best crop of youngsters in Montreal in 10 years. – Francis Bouillon
The former defenseman, who is one of the two main faces in the player development department (along with Rob Ramage), really seems to like what he sees from the organization’s youngsters. There’s a ton of talent out there, and they’re making the most of their opportunities.
Obviously, it’s easier to shine in a rookie camp than against NHL players… but it’s already a great start for many of these youngsters.
This Hutson kid any good? pic.twitter.com/Xd2pigkJi7
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) September 14, 2024
What’s even more encouraging is to see that several of the organization’s youngsters aren’t even at camp right now to shine. Ivan Demidov and Michael Hage aren’t there, as are more established guys like Slaf, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.
You get the sense that the Habs are optimistic about their youngsters, and when you watch them in action, you can see why. That said, this talent will eventually have to translate into victories on the ice… but that will come in due course.
