Arber congratulates Florian on his fight

Florian Xhekaj is following in his brothers footsteps already
(: @colekovsky) pic.twitter.com/aHNFj9ZG7M
– BarDown (@BarDown) September 14, 2024
The eldest Xhekaj, Arber, happened to be at the game and had a front-row seat to see his younger brother’s first professional brawl.
That mischievous smile meant everything. .. https://t.co/sYKIbdQSfK
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 14, 2024
Besides, throwing down the gloves wasn’t in the plans for the Habs prospect. He got the idea when he was braking in front of the net and saw several players in skirmishes.
Honestly, that’s the only big highlight for number 60, as he was pretty much invisible for the next 58 minutes. He had a chance to throw down the gloves again in the third period, but at some point he wants to play hockey, not box.
This season, Florian should start the year in Laval. And who knows, maybe if he continues to be the energetic player he is, he’ll earn a call-up if there are any injuries in the metropolis.
After collecting 65 points in 63 regular-season games and five more in six playoff games with the OHL’s Brantford Bulldogs last year, the youngest Xhekaj was blanked from the scoresheet in three games in Laval.
Overtime
– It’s still too early to say.
Are you concerned about Ivan Demidov’s limited usage with SKA?@grantmccagg and @GaumondShayne explain why they’re not
Full pod
Watch: https://t.co/zPwSjkonJ9
Listen: https://t.co/bMB1xDXZSG#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/uUSasuBPag
– The Sick Podcast – Recrutes Draftcast (@sickpodnhldraft) September 14, 2024
– Quite a game for him.
Adam Engstrom’s goal in Saturday’s game against the Leafs’ top prospects was one of several pivotal moments that took him out of the shadows and into the spotlight among the rookies competing to make the Canadiens out of training camp.(@EricEngels) https://t.co/BKnqXdtBHP
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 14, 2024
– Jackets need forwards,
– Ivan Demidov likes what he sees.
Ivan Demidov is a Florian Xhekaj Respecter 🫡 pic.twitter.com/drhA7rO2eU
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 14, 2024
– Finally.
