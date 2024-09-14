Arber congratulates Florian on his fight

Florian Xhekaj is following in his brothers footsteps already ( : @colekovsky) pic.twitter.com/aHNFj9ZG7M – BarDown (@BarDown) September 14, 2024

For those of you who took advantage of your Saturday afternoon (September 14) to watch some hockey, you probably enjoyed what you saw between the Leafs and Habs prospects.It was quite a duel, but Toronto finally snatched the first of two games by a 4-3 shootout score. Florian Xhekaj and Chaz Sharpe set the tone right from the start, with Xhekaj winning the fight.

The eldest Xhekaj, Arber, happened to be at the game and had a front-row seat to see his younger brother’s first professional brawl.

After the match, with a smile on his face, Florian was proud to tell reporters that Arber had congratulated him.

Besides, throwing down the gloves wasn’t in the plans for the Habs prospect. He got the idea when he was braking in front of the net and saw several players in skirmishes.

Honestly, that’s the only big highlight for number 60, as he was pretty much invisible for the next 58 minutes. He had a chance to throw down the gloves again in the third period, but at some point he wants to play hockey, not box.

This season, Florian should start the year in Laval. And who knows, maybe if he continues to be the energetic player he is, he’ll earn a call-up if there are any injuries in the metropolis.

After collecting 65 points in 63 regular-season games and five more in six playoff games with the OHL’s Brantford Bulldogs last year, the youngest Xhekaj was blanked from the scoresheet in three games in Laval.

Overtime

– It’s still too early to say.

– Quite a game for him.

Adam Engstrom’s goal in Saturday’s game against the Leafs’ top prospects was one of several pivotal moments that took him out of the shadows and into the spotlight among the rookies competing to make the Canadiens out of training camp.(@EricEngels) https://t.co/BKnqXdtBHP – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 14, 2024

– Jackets need forwards,

The Athletic: #CBJ ready to delve back into free agency – and not for PTO players.

GM Don Waddell: “We’re at least two forwards short right now.“https://t.co/TNC3nCZaRj – Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 14, 2024

– Ivan Demidov likes what he sees.

Ivan Demidov is a Florian Xhekaj Respecter 🫡 pic.twitter.com/drhA7rO2eU – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 14, 2024

– Finally.