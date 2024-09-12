Skip to content
Owen Beck put on 15 pounds (of muscle) this summer

Credit: Getty Images

Owen Beck is one of the players who will be fighting for a spot on the Montreal Canadiens’ roster.

He’s been preparing all summer to give himself the best possible chance, and let’s just say he’s been working hard.

And why? Because he’s put on 15 pounds of muscle in the last few months.

When he was selected by the Canadiens 33rd overall in the 2022 draft, Beck weighed 185 pounds.

We don’t officially know his current weight… But knowing that he weighs close to 200 pounds (based on his former weight) is good news.

Beck knows that the NHL is a physical league, which is why he’s made a point of putting on a little weight, as Jonathan Bernier (Journal de Montréal) explains in an article:

I want to be able to face players who are bigger and stronger. I want to be effective in the corners of the rink while maintaining the same speed. – Owen Beck

The NHL and junior are completely different.

The players in the show are more physically mature, and Beck knows this because he was lucky enough to play a game with the Habs in the 2022-2023 season.

The taste of the NHL is still in his mouth.

That’s also why Beck should arrive at camp hungry as a lion in my eyes.

He’s coming off a more than respectable regular season in the OHL, he was named MVP of the Memorial Cup and he’s already got some experience at the professional level.

Beck knows the drill, and I wonder how far he’ll go during training camp.

I don’t expect him to make the club this year because there are already several center players in Montreal… But I do expect him to be one of the important players in the young Laval Rocket line-up this year.

Because if he does things the right way, the coaches will like him in the AHL. And if the coaches like him, they’ll give him the playing time he deserves, and that’s how Owen Beck will improve over the next few years.

