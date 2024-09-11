Nathan MacKinnon thinks Mitch Marner gets too much criticism in Toronto

When the Maple Leafs were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, many wondered if Mitch Marner had played his last game in Toronto. The much-criticized forward was at the heart of all the trade rumours.He looked like a guy who needed a change of scenery.

That said, he’s still in Toronto after all, even though his contract expires at the end of the coming season. He’ll want to prove that he deserves another big contract, and above all, calm the critics.

Because for some, the heat on Marner’s shoulders is too intense. Nathan MacKinnon is one of these people, who thinks Marner is being criticized too much in Toronto.

That’s what he told Matt Larkin (Daily Faceoff).

Another quick file from the Player Media Tour in Vegas: Entering his contract year, the #LeafsForever‘s Mitch Marner has the reigning MVP’s stamp of approval. Nathan MacKinnon says Marner has “looked awesome” while they’ve trained together this summer:https://t.co/dARvXfWIWV – Matt Larkin (@MLarkinHockey) September 11, 2024

MacKinnon and Marner trained together this summer, and the Avalanche star had good things to say about his counterpart. He sees Marner as one of the best players in the league, noting that he “has nothing to envy anyone”.

That said, that’s not necessarily why Marner is being criticized in Toronto. The criticism is that he doesn’t show up for the big moments. He’s one of the club’s big guns in the regular season, but in the playoffs, he’s much more self-effacing.

This narrative is a bit exaggerated in my opinion (he still has 50 points in 57 career playoff games), but with the Leafs’ playoff failures, you have to find a scapegoat. I’m not saying he should be exempt from blame (because he deserves it to some degree), but he’s not the only one to blame either.

It feels like the relationship between Marner and the Maple Leafs is pretty fragile right now, and now the question is whether a big 2024-25 season for both player and team could repair the bridges.

I have a feeling he’ll be wearing a new uniform in a year’s time… but it’s going to be a very interesting year in Toronto.

