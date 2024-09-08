Skip to content
Quentin Miller injured just before Habs rookie camp

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

When we think of the Habs’ prospects in front of the net, the first name that comes to mind is Jacob Fowler. And rightly so.

Two other goalkeepers who may well make their mark in a few seasons’ time are Yevgeni Volokhin and Quentin Miller. In this article, I’ll concentrate on Miller. He was one of two goalies invited to the Habs’ rookie camp (the other being Samuel Richard), but unfortunately, he may miss it.

On Friday night, he injured his shoulder. Le Journal Le Soir broke the news.

During the third period of a preparatory game between the Rimouski Océanic and the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, Miller made a false move. The 20-year-old goalie obviously left the game and never returned.

The goaltender will still show up in town for rookie camp, but will be evaluated by a team doctor.

Still according to Le Journal Le soir, his injury is serious enough to prevent him from starting his QMJHL season. So it would obviously be very surprising if he were to play in next Saturday’s and Sunday’s games against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This isn’t the first time Miller has suffered an upper-body injury. In 2023, he missed the start of the playoffs for his team, the Rimouski Océanic.

The Habs still haven’t recalled a goaltender and clearly won’t be playing their weekend games with just one. It is most likely waiting for the doctors’ opinion on the health of its prospect.

Expect a goalie recall in the next few days, however, if Miller’s injury proves as serious as anticipated.

