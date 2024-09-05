Skip to content
Number change: Cole Caufield gets an exemption

Credit: Getty Images

Cole Caufield’s change of number raises a number of questions. The most popular are often related to money.

There are two sides to this. Does Cole Caufield have to pay to change his number? More importantly, will fans who already own a #22 jersey be able to trade it in for a #13 at no charge?

For the second, we’ll have to wait a little longer, but I dare to believe that those who have a #22 will see the Habs organize something so that fans don’t have to reach into their pockets.

But for the player, it’s not necessarily the same situation.

Because the NHL has many jerseys for sale with the players’ numbers on the back, the guys are liable if they change numbers too late in the off-season. After all, stores need the right jerseys in a timely fashion.

In the NHL, if a player doesn’t miss the deadline to change his number, he doesn’t have to pay a fee. But if he does, he has to pay a fee to organize the process.

And as RDS’s Alexandre Tourigny tells us, Cole Caufield missed the deadline when he chose to change his number. However, the NHL made an exception.

Because Caufield decided to change his number to honor Johnny Gaudreau, who passed away last week, the NHL obviously decided not to send him a bill.

A good decision, to be sure.

Although Caufield is the only player (for the moment) who has decided to take on #13 in honour of Gaudreau in the NHL, it’s worth remembering that he’s not the only player who has recently changed his number in the NHL following a death.

Three years ago, Pierre-Luc Dubois, then with the Jets, chose to take #80 to honor Matiss Kivlenieks. That number followed him to Los Angeles and Washington.

