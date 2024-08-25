Point per game in Canada: the Canadian looks (very) bad

Point per game in Canada: the Canadian looks (very) badAuteur: ewilson
As everyone knows, it’s been ages since the Montreal Canadiens have had a player score at least one point per game over a full season.
No, Kirby Dach’s two points in two games doesn’t change that.
It’s a statistic that makes the Habs look very bad, especially when compared with other Canadian teams.
Honestly, it’s really shocking and frustrating to look at this chart.
The Habs look terrible, and frankly, it’s not a pleasant statistic for Habs fans to watch every season.
Looking at this table, you’d think the Habs were the worst Canadian team in terms of regular-season and playoff success.
Still, playoff success without a Stanley Cup doesn’t amount to much.
In short, it’s all hope and prediction, but for now, Demidov’s potential inspires confidence.
I leave you with RobTalksHockey’s excellent YouTube video, which I invite you to listen to in its entirety.
Overtime
– Michael Hage has arrived at the University of Michigan.
Source: https://t.co/7sntyjLsPC
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 25, 2024
– Nice goal from the Habs prospect.
Nice snipe from Konyushkov today as Torpedo won 5-2 in exhibition play. pic.twitter.com/X09vZ0SJGC
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) August 25, 2024
– The captain’s words.
SAMUEL PIETTE
The Captain opens up after the match:
“I feel humiliated, I don’t feel good, I feel bad… Tomorrow, I’m going to celebrate my boy’s 4th birthday… but I’m going to think back to the second goal, the defeat and think about that in the corner… pic.twitter.com/lG7Cn2tAzE
– Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) August 25, 2024
– Oh well.
And still…
Montreal remains ONE POINT away from the playoffs.
Sacrébleu#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/AhehbUDfnD
– Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) August 25, 2024
– Lando Norris wins the Dutch Grand Prix by 20 seconds (!) ahead of Max Verstappen. He moves a step closer to Verstappen in the drivers’ championship.
NORRIS ON TOP AT ZANDVOORT!
He absolutely dominates the #DutchGP ahead of Verstappen and a very impressive drive from Leclerc to grab the final podium spot.#F1 pic.twitter.com/uIOW9Lj0Yd
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 25, 2024