“Kent Hughes has what it takes to become the best GM of the Habs since Sam Pollock”.Auteur: esmith
The addition of Patrik Laine has not only solidified the Montreal Canadiens’ top-6 right away, it has also accelerated the club’s rebuilding.
And let’s be honest, he doesn’t seem to be kidding around.
As the GM’s portfolio of acquisitions and contract extensions continues to grow, many wonder if Kent Hughes is a genius.
Tony Marinaro: "[Kent Hughes] is the best GM the #Canadiens have had since Serge Savard"
“Kent Hughes has everything it takes to become the best GM of the Habs since Sam Pollock. I don’t put him ahead of Serge Savard yet, because he doesn’t have a Stanley Cup, but he’s the best GM on the Tricolor since Serge Savard, without a doubt.” – Tony Marinaro
It’s a pretty big statement when you think about it.
I’m the first to praise the Habs GM. He’s extremely intelligent.
But to get to Sam Pollock’s level, he’s got his work cut out for him.
He’ll have to get the Canadiens to the playoffs quickly and win a Stanley Cup soon.
With the club’s bank of hopefuls and the team’s current core, it won’t be long before success comes to Montreal.
But the Habs aren’t in the playoff picture and aren’t likely to make it this season, barring a big surprise.
As he explained on his podcast, Marinaro sees Kent Hughes as a stock broker. According to him, he’s never seen a GM act as if he were playing on the New York Stock Exchange.
Let’s see what KH does with the Habs.
