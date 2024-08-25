“Kent Hughes has what it takes to become the best GM of the Habs since Sam Pollock”.

The addition of Patrik Laine has not only solidified the Montreal Canadiens’ top-6 right away, it has also accelerated the club’s rebuilding.

His acquisition is further proof that Kent Hughes has an excellent plan in mind for the Habs.The acquisition of Kirby Dach in the 2022 draft showed us what KH is really made of.

And let’s be honest, he doesn’t seem to be kidding around.

As the GM’s portfolio of acquisitions and contract extensions continues to grow, many wonder if Kent Hughes is a genius.

“Kent Hughes has everything it takes to become the best GM of the Habs since Sam Pollock. I don’t put him ahead of Serge Savard yet, because he doesn’t have a Stanley Cup, but he’s the best GM on the Tricolor since Serge Savard, without a doubt.” – Tony Marinaro

It’s a pretty big statement when you think about it.

Kent Hughes has only been on the job since January 2022, and Sam Pollock helped the Habs win nine Stanley Cups in 14 years (1964-1978).

I’m the first to praise the Habs GM. He’s extremely intelligent.

But to get to Sam Pollock’s level, he’s got his work cut out for him.

He’ll have to get the Canadiens to the playoffs quickly and win a Stanley Cup soon.

And then, string together Stanley Cups like the Habs did under Pollock.

With the club’s bank of hopefuls and the team’s current core, it won’t be long before success comes to Montreal.

But the Habs aren’t in the playoff picture and aren’t likely to make it this season, barring a big surprise.

As he explained on his podcast, Marinaro sees Kent Hughes as a stock broker. According to him, he’s never seen a GM act as if he were playing on the New York Stock Exchange.

His experience as a player agent clearly helps him in his work as a general manager, and he sees things in a completely different light.Without a doubt, the Habs are in good hands with Kent Hughes, and the next few years will be very exciting in Montreal.

Let’s see what KH does with the Habs.

