Skip to content
Canadiens News

Pierre McGuire: “There will be one person in charge of Patrik Laine 24/7”

 Auteur: sjones
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Pierre McGuire: “There will be one person in charge of Patrik Laine 24/7”
Credit: Getty Images

Patrik Laine has yet to play a game in a Habs uniform, but he’s already being talked about as a great addition to the team.

He’ll be wearing #92 in Montreal… And there’ll be jerseys of him around town.

A first vest was printed yesterday:

We know that the forward has had problems in his life over the past year.

He turned to the NHL’s assistance program for help, and at the press conference following his trade earlier this week, Laine reassured everyone that he’s feeling just fine.

But the market in Montreal is intense, and he may need a little time to get used to the pressure of the city.

At this level, Pierre McGuire (Sick Podcast – The Eye Test) believes he will have help: according to him, there will be a person in charge of following Laine 24/7 to make sure he feels comfortable in his daily activities:

I guarantee you there will be someone in charge of Patrik Laine. – Pierre McGuire

Pierre McGuire didn’t mean this in a negative way.

For him, Laine needs to be framed in the best possible way, given what’s happened in his life over the last few months, and that makes sense.

After all, it’s easy to lose your head under pressure in a market like Montreal, as we’ve seen in recent years with Jonathan Drouin and Carey Price.

And that’s without mentioning the many distractions in town too…

The Habs will want to make sure that Laine is well when he’s not with the team, and that’s the right thing to do.

Because Patrik Laine, when he’s in shape and his head’s in the game of hockey, is capable of making magic on the ice.

We saw him do it in Winnipeg, and that’s the version of Patrik Laine we’ll all want to see in Montreal.

Overtime

– Speak of the devil:

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content