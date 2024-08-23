Ivan Demidov or nothing: clearly, the Canadiens didn’t want to draft a defenseman

Ivan Demidov or nothing: clearly, the Canadiens didn’t want to draft a defensemanAuteur: sjones
Although it wasn’t a popular opinion two months ago, I often said that I wasn’t against the idea of the Habs drafting a defenseman with their fifth pick.
Mind you, it wasn’t at any price. It was if Ivan Demidov and Cayden Lindstrom were gone.
Fortunately for Kent Hughes and his team, the player the club coveted most was available at #5 in the Vegas draft. And the Habs weren’t foolish enough to snap him up.
It’s clear that the Habs had a limited number of players they really wanted with this pick, since in the behind-the-scenes video of the draft, we see that the club had a backup plan should the Russian be selected in the top-4.
Here’s the full video, for those who want to see it or watch it again.
How many teams had called the Habs to inquire about pick #5? Which team would the Habs have danced with to trade pick #5? Was Yaroslav Askarov still in play? We can’t know for sure.
But I can’t say I would have been unhappy to see Zeev Buium in Montreal, for example.
Note that the Utah club chose Tij Iginla at #6. Would the former Coyotes have chosen Demidov if he were available? Maybe they would have. But in any case, the Habs didn’t seem to like Iginla enough to pick him in the top 5-6, obviously.
In the end, when you see the way the Habs scouts talk (in a video that’s there to make the Habs look good, but still), it’s clear that Demidov was the guy in the club’s sights. There’s no reason to doubt it.
